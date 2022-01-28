UP Elections: Ikram Qureshi Says 'SP Prioritising Money' A Day After Joining Congress

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Moradabad Rural MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi, who defected to the Congress from the Samajwadi Party (SP), said on Friday that the SP is not the same party that it used to be during Mulayam Singh Yadav's time. He said that the Samajwadi Party, today, has made money its priority.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Ikran Qureshi said, "Today, the Samajwadi Party is prioritising money. The way I was denied a ticket (to contest Assembly polls)... I can guarantee that if my ticket was given to a leader or a grassroots worker, I would have had no qualms. My ticket has been sold for money, and I'm angry about that." He added, "There's a possibility that Akhilesh Yadav was misled, and there're some other brokers in between. There were some middlemen who charged money to provide tickets."

SP suffers setback as its MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi crosses over to Congress

In a major setback for Akhilesh Yadav's party, MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined Indian National Congress after he was denied a ticket from Moradabad Rural constituency, a seat he won in the 2017 polls.

Later in the day, Congress announced that its Central Election Committee (CEC) has approved the candidature of Haji Ikram Qureshi (In place of Mohd. Nadeem) as the party's candidate for the ensuing general election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 27- Moradabad Rural Constituency.

SP's thrust on UP polls

The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases- February 14, 20, 23 and 27, and March 3 and March 7, respectively. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP had won whopping 312 seats in the 403-member Legislative Assembly, where BSP won 19 seats. The SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruits and could only win 54 seats.

For the past several months, Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the enormous public support during his election campaign, he has often denoted that SP will win 400 seats in the Assembly polls. While the ex-UP CM has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.