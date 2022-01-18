UP Elections: Imran Masood Says 'they Made Me A Dog' On Joining SP; Asks Muslims To Unite

Days after unofficially joining Samajwadi Party (SP), Imran Masood alleged that he was 'treated like a dog, made to touch peoples' feet' in a viral video doing the rounds in social media. In the video, the rebel leader can be seen addressing a group of people- allegedly Muslims, and urging them to unite. He said that once the Muslims unite, people will be touching his feet.

"Muslims unite. You Muslims, be straight. Because of you, I was treated like a dog, made to touch feet. If you become one, they will touch my feet," a man, who many believe is Masood, can be heard saying in the viral video.

Imran Masood said himself DOG. Very Bad ! #ImranMasood pic.twitter.com/XE6TIH27XL — Abhishek Tripathi (@hinduabhishek01) January 18, 2022

Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party

Earlier, Imran Masood had confirmed that he will be joining Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party. He asserted that the main fight for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is between Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had also informed that he will meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with his supporters.

"Current political circumstances indicate that there is a direct fight between BJP & Samajwadi Party in UP... I will hold a meeting with my supporters tomorrow & then seek time from Akhilesh Ji," Masood said speaking to the media. However, no formal announcement of him joining SP was made either by the party or by him.

Republic has learnt that dejected by SP, Masood is now all set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party. He was earlier a member of the Congress party.

UP Elections

The change of parties comes ahead of assembly elections in UP that are set to be held in seven phases. The polls for the 403-member Legislative Assembly will commence from February 10 and end on March 7. The polling for the first four phases will be held on February 10, 14, 20 and 23 respectively, while the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. Meanwhile, the counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP secured an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

As per the Republic-P MARQ opinion polI, in spite of SP, BSP, Congress trying their best, as per the predictions, BJP is all set for a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh. BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9 and others 0-4 seats.