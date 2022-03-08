UP Elections: Jayant Chaudhary Questions Exit Poll Process, Says SP-RLD Alliance Will Win

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary rejected exit poll predictions suggesting the BJP would win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He avered that the Samajwadi Party (SP)-RLD will get the people's mandate to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh when results are declared on March 10.

Chaudhary, talking to ANI, questioned the method of conducting exit polls and said, "Whatever issues we could take to the public, we did. People have also given their votes. No one can know the results until the EVMs are opened. There is a process of exit polls. I have never seen any people conducting exit polls at booths during the casting of votes. I do not agree with this exit poll process."

There is an atmosphere of fear in UP, which may force the voters to say they voted for the BJP even though they have actually voted for the SP-RLD alliance.

He said the confidence and response showed by the people of UP during the campaigning and the exit poll results don't match, "We saw the enthusiasm and determination of the public during campaigning. They showed faith and confidence in our alliance. I think the survey has yielded different results,"



The exit poll results make the forces working against the SP-RLD alliance demoralise the people who want to dethrone the current dispensation. "There is no doubt we will form the Government in the state. Exit polls are an attempt to demoralise the people who want a change in the state," said Chaudhary.



Notably, Chaudhary wasn't able to cast his vote because of campaign-related travel requirements. The Jat dominated western UP is crucial for the Rashtriya Lok Dal to make its presence felt. The districts that fall in the western UP region include Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

These districts were covered in the first phase of voting. The farmers from this region had participated actively in the opposition against the Centre's agriculture laws in the national capital. Western UP has 623 candidates in the fray and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.