UP Elections: Jitin Prasada Confident Of BJP Breaching 300-seat Mark; Attacks Opposition

A day ahead of the second phase of 2022 UP elections, Minister Jitin Prasada on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will breach the 300 seat mark again, further stating that the people vote for the saffron party "unilaterally" on Monday and the party would win all 6 seats in the Shahjahanpur constituency.

State Minister Prasada was quoted by ANI saying, "BJP will breach the 300 seat mark in the elections. We performed well in the first phase. People will vote unilaterally for the BJP tomorrow. In the previous election in 2017, we had won 5 out of 6 seats in Shahjahanpur, this time we will win all 6 seats in the constituency."

"I am very confident about the party's good performance in the second phase of the election. I have visited many places, interacted with the people not only on stage but also directly in the villages. The people are happy with the BJP. The people are blessing us for the work that we have done in these five years. I have this confidence because it is seen among people that they like the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

He slammed the Opposition of the state for calling the BJP campaign "negative", and said "When the Opposition does not have any issue, they spread misinformation. PM Modi and CM Yogi have done a development-oriented campaign. What we have done in the five years and what we intend to do in the coming years were discussed. The Opposition has called it a negative campaign. Negativity is within them." Prasada also claimed that even if all the opposition parties come together, they still cannot defeat the BJP.

The Uttar Pradesh polls are being held in seven phases. As the first phase concluded on February 10 peacefully with a 59.87 per cent voter turnout, the remaining six phases will be held on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022.

