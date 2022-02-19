UP Elections: JP Nadda Alleges Criminals Used To Have Upper Hand & Support During SP Govt

Amid the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda held a rally in Munshiganj, Amethi on Saturday. Addressing people during the rally, JP Nadda lashed out at the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for spreading Mafia Raj in the state. Taking the name of three accused Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Antique Ahmed, Nadda alleged that they used to have the upper hand and government support during the reigns of the Samajwadi Party. He further noted that all three of them are currently serving prison terms after Yogi Adityanath-led BJP assumed power in the state.

"5 years ago, mafias like Azam Khan, Mukhtar Ansari and Atique Ahmed used to have an upper hand in Uttar Pradesh. Today all three of them are in jail. Yogi Adityanath has worked 5 years to end mafia raj in the state," said BJP President JP Nadda

Addressing the Gauriganj rally, JP Nadda continued his attack against former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and accused his government of releasing the prime accused of Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya bomb blast case under the fake banner of social harmony. He said, " As a chief minister of state, Akhilesh Yadav gave orders for the release of terrorists responsible for bomb-blast incidents in Ayodhya, Lucknow and Varanasi under the excuse of social harmony"

Earlier on Friday, while addressing a public rally on the last day of the campaign for the phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh elections, CM Yogi Adityanath had lashed out at the former SP administration and alleged that in the previous government's rule, riots, curfew and exodus were normal things. He lauded his incumbent government and added that rioters have no place in UP and that they are being caught and punished within 3 days after incidents happen.

CM Yogi further added, "Uttar Pradesh used to guide the whole country, but Congress, SP and BSP have spoilt UP and its identity. Curfew and riots were a norm during SP tenure. Exodus was common during SP, BSP rule. Before 2014, Congress and Samajwadi party had spoilt India." He added, "In the last five years, you (people) have the UP of your dreams. Rioters have their posters pasted and identified. They are caught on the third day and have to pay for the losses."

Friday was the last day of campaigning for Phase 3 elections. People of 16 districts, divided into 59 constituencies will come out to cast their vote on February 20. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

