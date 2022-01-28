UP Elections: JP Nadda Attacks Opposition Parties; 'their Agenda Was To Promote Mafia'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday, January 28, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly ahead of UP elections. Earlier in the day, he addressed 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and lauded the Yogi Aditynath government for development works done in the state.

Speaking at an event in Shahjahanpur, BJP President JP Nadda said, "Today, there are five international airports in Uttar Pradesh. Metro rail construction is underway in Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad. Earlier, there was land mafia in the State, but now lakhs of houses have been constructed".

Further attacking the opposition parties over failure to work towards development in UP, the BJP President mentioned, "The agenda of opposition political parties was to promote land mafia, sand mafia, not law and order in the State. But today, the mafia had surrendered in the State. Some of the SP candidates are either in jail or on bail".

He mentioned that Zardozi work is being encouraged under the Yogi government's 'One District-One Product' scheme in Shahjahanpur. And that over 3 crores 70 lakh farmers have received their 'Soil Health Cards' while 45 lakh beneficiaries are receiving Kisan pension in the state.

Referring to guidelines laid by the Election Commission of India concerning party campaign amid COVID, JP Nadda said, "It is our responsibility to ensure that we abide by protocols laid down by the Election Commission of India as we strive to find innovative ways to campaign".

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission on Saturday informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Earlier on January 14, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming UP elections and according to the list, CM Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight the election from the Sirathu constituency.

Image: BJP4India/Twitter