UP Elections: JP Nadda Says 'No Leader Could Do What PM Modi Did For Welfare Of Farmers'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday, January 29, said that no political leader could do for the welfare of farmers what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did. Ahead of Assembly elections in the state, the BJP leader addressed an event in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

JP Nadda said, "Many people tried to project themselves as a farmer leader but no one could do for welfare of farmers what PM Narendra Modi did." "India's agriculture budget has been increased to Rs 1.23 lakh crore per annum from Rs 22,000 crore per annum (2014)," he added.

Attacking previous governments that ruled Uttar Pradesh, the BJP president said that during the rule of SP and BSP, the caste-based influence was highly observed. He added that with the BJP government in power for the past years, work has been done in line with the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sakba Vishwas'.

Earlier on January 28, JP Nadda conducted a door-to-door campaign in Bareilly ahead of the UP elections. He then addressed 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and lauded the Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath-led government for development works done in the state.

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The Election Commission informed that the counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

Earlier on January 14, the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming UP elections and according to the list, CM Yogi Adityanath will be contesting from Gorakhpur Urban and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight the election from the Sirathu constituency.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: PIB/PTI/ANI)