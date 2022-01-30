UP Elections: JP Nadda Slams SP For 'appeasement Politics & Injustice To Muslim Sisters'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party of politics of appeasement while doing injustice to the Muslim sisters. Addressing a gathering in Hathras, he said that when the Modi government was making a law on Triple Talaq to help Muslim women in Parliament, the Samajwadi Party was shedding tears.

"Modi government has freed crores of Muslim sisters from the brunt of Triple Talaq. When we were making a law on this in Parliament, the Samajwadi Party was shedding tears," Nadda said adding, "Triple Talaq is not legal even in Muslim majority countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia. But the leaders of our country were doing the politics of appeasement while doing injustice to the Muslim sisters."

He said that every political party and every leader tried to make his point in his own ways during elections. "In such a situation, when politicians make popular promises, the voter gets confused. In such a situation, the basis for choosing a political party should be what that leader and that party have done in the past," the BJP chief added.

Moreover, he said that BJP has fulfilled all its promises in Uttar Pradesh and has not turned back in any way. "All other political parties keep changing according to the seasons," Nadda said.

JP Nadda attacks Akhilesh over Jinnah comment

Targeting Akhilesh Yadav for his Jinnah comment, the 61-year-old said, "Opposition likes leaders from outside the country, not from our country. The people who played a major role in the partition of the country live on his tongue. But it is a matter of difficulty for them to discuss leaders like Sardar Patel, who have given everything to keep the country united."

He said that Uttar Pradesh is at the forefront of COVID-19 vaccination. "But when vaccination was started, then Akhilesh Ji was misleading the country, the people of Uttar Pradesh. They were playing with people's lives."

Elections to elect 403 members for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.