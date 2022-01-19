As Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav plans to contest UP assembly elections, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday, questioned why Yadav took so long to decide. Claiming that Yadav feared a 'BJP wave', Maurya claimed that Yadav was being fielded against his wishes. Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency.

KP Maurya: 'Akhilesh fears BJP wave'

"If you did Vikas (development), then why are you taking time to choose a seat from where you will contest? Akhilesh Yadav is scared of the BJP wave. Despite the issuance of the EC notification, it took him so long to contest the elections," said Maurya. Yadav - who is currently the Azamgarh MP - had previously refused to contest UP polls. His biggest rival and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will contest polls from his home constituency - Gorakhpur.

Yadav's decision comes mere days after BJP fielded Adityanath from Gorakhpur - making him the 2nd CM to contest from the saffron stronghold. Gorakhpur is the hometown of Adityanath and he had been the MP from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat since 1998 until he became the chief minister in 2017. Prior to Adityanath, then-CM Tribhuvan Narayan Singh contested from the district but lost in 1971. UP's past three CMs - Mayawati (2007), Akhilesh Yadav (2012) and Yogi Adityanath (2017) have not contested Assembly elections, opting to be nominated to Legislative Council instead.

As polls near, BJP has seen a slew of defections to SP. Sitting ministers - Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chaudhary, and MLAs Dharam Singh Saini, Avtar Singh Bhadana joined the Samajwadi party, claiming that BJP was ignoring the OBC community. However, SP too has faced defections as Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined BJP. Congress MLAs and BSP MLAs too have been seeing an exodus of leaders to SP.

UP polls

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has refused to ally with big parties like Congress or BSP, opting to ally with smaller parties like Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. AIMIM has announced it will contest on 100 seats. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.