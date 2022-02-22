UP Elections: Lucknow College Promises 10 Marks As Reward To Student If Parents Vote

Ahead of the fourth phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a college in Lucknow has taken an initiative to lure voters to participate and pull up the voter count. The Lucknow-based Christ Church College has announced that it would reward 10 marks to the students whose parents will actively participate in polling by casting votes in the fourth phase on February 23 or any of the other remaining phases thereafter.

"Through this, we aim to bring voters' turnout to 100%," said Rakesh Kumar, Principal of the Christ Church College, adding, "It'll also help weak students pass exams."

We'll reward 10 marks to the students whose parents will actively participate in polling by casting votes on Feb 23 (& further). Through this, we aim to bring voters' turnout to 100%. It'll also help weak students pass exams: Rakesh Kumar,Principal, Christ Church College, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/LFMuNZplEE — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2022

Earlier, Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash appealed to voters to come out in large numbers and cast their votes on February 23. He announced a green initiative for polling day saying, "In every booth in Lucknow, every man, and woman who will vote for the first time, will plant a sapling."

He also highlighted the voter turnout in Lucknow over the years and said that it needs to be increased this time. "We have seen voter turnout to be around 56-57% but we have to elevate this percentage this time and set a record voter turnout", he said.

Uttar Pradesh elections

The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat. The Congress, however, had failed to score.

After this phase, three more phases will be held on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes and the declaration of results will take place on March 10.