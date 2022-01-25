UP Elections: Malegaon Blast Case Accused Ramesh Upadhyay To Contest From Ballia's Bairia

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Ramesh Upadhyay will be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Upadhyay, who joined the Janata Dal (United) in 2020, will be contesting from the Ballia constituency as per the list released by the Rajiv Ranjan-led party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are going to take place between February 10 and March 7.

Upadhyay, a retired army major, had been arrested along with Sadhvi Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit by the Maharashtra ATS for his alleged role in the 2008 Malegaon case. He was, however, released on bail in 2017. The trial in the case is ongoing before a special NIA court in Mumbai.

JDU names Malegaon accused as candidate from Ballia

JDU president Rajiv Ranjan Singh released a list of candidates for 26 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls earlier in the day in the national capital. As per the list released by JDU, Upadhyay is going to fight from the Bairia seat of Ballia.

Previously, in 2012, Upadhyay had contested the UP Assembly elections from the same seat on a Hindu Mahasabha ticket and had secured 12th position with 618 votes. The seat was won by Jai Prakash Anchal of the Samajwadi Party.

No JDU-BJP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, JDU has failed to cobble an alliance with BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to the media, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "RCP Singh, a Minister in the Union Cabinet from our party, had informed us earlier that a discussion regarding the Uttar Pradesh polls was held with BJP leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan. He had told that BJP is ready for an alliance. That is why we kept waiting."

The JDU president said that even after a long wait, there was no positive response from the BJP and JP Nadda himself had given a statement that BJP's allies in Uttar Pradesh are Apna Dal and Nishad Party.

While the first phase of the Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI