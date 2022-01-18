UP Elections: Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For Akhilesh Yadav's SP In Varanasi & Lucknow

In a significant development, sources on Tuesday informed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be setting foot in the high-octane Uttar Pradesh politics ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Republic has learned that Mamata Banerjee will be the 'national face of the anti-BJP unity' and will campaign with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the poll-bound state from February. As per sources, Yadav and Banerjee will hold a virtual public meeting on February 8 in Lucknow post which the latter will go to Banaras, on a date that is yet to be decided.

Samajwadi Party Vice-President Kiran May Nanda who met Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday confirmed that while TMC does not want to contest the UP elections and field any candidates from the state, the CM will visit Uttar Pradesh to bolster support for SP.

"Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on February 8 to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for a virtual press conference to be held in Lucknow and Varanasi. TMC and Mamata Banerjee don't want to contest in UP. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav," Kiranmoy Nanda, SP Vice-President told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections in 2021, the TMC had solidified its alliance with the SP after Yadav vowed to support Banerjee and defeat the BJP. "We will support Mamata Banerjee in the West Bengal Assembly elections to defeat BJP who wants to win by spreading hatred. In 2017 as well, they won in Uttar Pradesh by propagating hatred," Akhilesh Yadav had said.

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

