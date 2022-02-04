UP Elections: MARD Party Says 'will Form Ministry For Men's Welfare If Voted To Power'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, the Mera Adhikar Rashtriya Dal (MARD) said that if they are voted to power, they will constitute the 'Ministry of Men's Welfare and National Commission for Men' which will give priority to the rights of men before forming any law or policy.

The party's national president, Kapil Mohan Chaudhary, was quoted by PTI as saying, "If voted to power- Ministry of Men's Welfare and National Commission for Men will be constituted so that men's side could also be deliberated upon while forming any policy and law."

The party president added, "Policies concerning the well being, security and dignity of men will be made accordingly. Efforts will be made to bring the Men's Security Bill. Men's Helpline will also be introduced to pay attention to the ordeal faced by them given some biased women's laws. It is to empathise and sympathise with half of the population. We are not against the empowerment of women. But, when in the name of women empowerment, harassment of men starts, we take exception to it. We are definitely in favour of positive empowerment of women such as education. Provision will be made to make maintenance amount tax-free."

MARD to contest UP elections 2022

As per reports, the MARD party was registered in 2018 and had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow and Varanasi. 'Mard' means man in Hindi. For the UP Assembly elections, it has declared candidates for four Assembly constituencies-- Bareilly, Lucknow North, Handia in Prayagraj and Chauri-Chaura in Gorakhpur. It may announce more candidates later.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on 10 March 2022. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."

(With Agency Inputs)