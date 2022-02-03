UP Elections: Mayawati Appoints Nirbhaya Case Lawyer Seema Kushwaha As BSP Spokesperson

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, BSP supremo Mayawati appointed Seema Kushwaha, a senior Supreme Court lawyer who fought for justice for the victims in the 2012 Nirbhaya and the 2020 Hathras gang-rape and murder cases, as the party's national spokesperson. Earlier in January 2021, Seema had joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Lucknow.

On February 2, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president addressed her very first public rally and pitched a reconstructed “BSP 2.0” where she’s very much in charge. She further warned the media that this year's elections could be a re-run of 2007 when the BSP was completely ignored as a powerful contender.

Seema Kushwaha joins BSP

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Seema Kushwaha had said that inspired by the ideals and policies of great Dalit personalities as well as Mayawati, she decided to join the BSP. Stating that when Mayawati was in power, law, and order in Uttar Pradesh was good, Seema promised to continue her fight for justice for the weaker and vulnerable sections of the society.

“The BSP chief has been fighting for the rights of the Dalits, the deprived, and the backward classes. During her four terms as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati had worked for the development of the state and the welfare of the weaker sections,” Seema Kushwaha had said.

UP Elections to be held in 7 phases

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

(Image: ANI)