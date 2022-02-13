UP Elections: Mayawati Calls BJP 'arrogant' For Its 'refusal To Acknowledge' Unemployment

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over its take on unemployment. The BSP chief alleged that the BJP government is refusing to acknowledge the issue of unemployment in the country. She termed it “arrogant thinking” and claimed that the BJP’s claims of development in India were not fair.

Mayawati, in a series of tweets, hit out at the BJP for its take on issues like unemployment and the rising suicide rate among farmers. Slamming the BJP government, Mayawati wrote, ''BJP's refusal in Parliament (to acknowledge) the burning national problem of unemployment, if it is not their wrong and arrogant thinking then what is it? Which youngster wants to face insults and taunts for being unemployed? Those associated with the BJP should come out of their narrow thought process, only then something good is possible for the country.''

1. कर्ज में डूबी घुटन का जीवन जीने को मजबूर किसानों द्वारा आत्महत्या की खबरें विचलित करती हैं, किन्तु अब बेरोजगार युवाओं द्वारा भी आत्महत्या करने की विवशता ने राष्ट्रीय चिन्ता, बेचैनी व आक्रोश को और बढ़ा दिया है। फिर भी विकास व इण्डिया शाइनिंग आदि जैसा भाजपा का दावा कितना उचित? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 13, 2022

Furthermore, she claimed that the rising unemployment along with the debt burden was causing suicides in the country. ''The news of farmers committing suicide because of a heavy debt burden is disturbing. But now, the compulsion of unemployed youngsters committing suicide has increased the nation's anxiety, worry and anger. How fair are the BJP's claims of development and 'India Shining'?'' she tweeted.

The BSP leader’s attack on the BJP government comes ahead of phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Election. Mayawati has been vocal of the BJP governance throughout the poll campaign and had slammed Yogi Adityanath and his government in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, in a veiled attack on Mayawati-led BSP, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the party which has “deviated” from the ideals of Ambedkar is fighting the elections to stop the SP from defeating the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 phase 1

As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray for the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said. The State ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

