UP Elections: Mayawati Slams SP Maurya; 'they Are Selfish & Can't Do Justice With Dalits'

Reacting to OBS leader Swami Prasad Maurya joining Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said 'they are selfish people and can never do justice with Dalit'. Ahead of UP elections, the BSP supremo finalized candidates on 53 seats in the first list, while adding that the remaining 5 will be released in a day or two. She also responded to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad's statement slamming Akhilesh Yadav and mentioned BSP will fight UP elections without any alliance.

BSP supremo Mayawati slams SP Maurya and Samajwadi Party:

"They are selfish people and can never do justice with Dalits. The SP had stopped the bill for government jobs for Dalits in the Rajya Sabha. The SP always opposed the plans in the name of the great men of Dalits and the names of the districts. There should be a law against such steps," added Mayawati.

SP Maurya joins Samajwadi Party

On Friday, January 14, former Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, state minister Dharam Singh Saini along with five BJP MLAs joined the Samajwadi Party in presence of the party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior ministers. Their induction into the party came just a month before the UP elections. The five BJP MLAs who got induced yesterday include Bhagwati Sagar, Roshanlal Verma, Vinay Shakya, Brijesh Prajapati, and Mukesh Verma.

Maurya who recently resigned from the ruling party also claimed the defeat of BJP in Uttar Pradesh as he joins SP. “BJP leaders didn’t have the time to talk to us but are now having sleepless nights,” he said. Further claiming that the ruling government deceived the poor and backward section for power, he said that the end of BJP has been written.

Bhim Army Chief says Akhilesh Yadav humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj

Informing media that the alliance talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) failed on Saturday as Chandrashekhar Azad announced that ASP will contest solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Addressing a press conference, the Bhim Army chief claimed that SP President Akhilesh Yadav does not need Dalit alliances but only the Dalit vote bank.

#WATCH | ...Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank. He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj, I tried but the alliance could not happen...: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad pic.twitter.com/okVnUlJyVv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@YadavAkhilesh/PTI