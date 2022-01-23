UP Elections: Mayawati Takes Dig At Yogi Adityanath Over His Monastery In Gorakhpur

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a series of tweets, alleging that as far as providing houses to the poor is concerned, her government has excelled in the state. She also alleged that the CM stays in a big bungalow in Gorakhpur.

In her tweets, the BSP supremo stated, "Probably in western UP, the public does not know that the monastery built by Yogi ji in Gorakhpur, where he resides most of the time, is no less than a big bungalow. It would have been better if I had told about this earlier as well."

"Also, it would have been better if the CM of UP, along with the praising his government, had also mentioned the works related to the public interest of the BSP government because they should know that in the cases of giving houses to the poor and land to the landless, the record of the BSP government has been excellent. Under the Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram Ji Shahari Garib Awas Yojana by the BSP government, more than one and a half lakh houses were given in just two phases and many families got the benefit under the Sarvajan Hitaya Garib Housing Ownership Scheme. The land was also given to lakhs of landless families," she added.

1. शायद पश्चिमी यू.पी. की जनता को यह मालूम नहीं है कि गोरखपुर में योगी जी का बना मठ जहाँ वो अधिकांश निवास करते हैं, वो कोई बड़े बगंले से कम नहीं है। यदि इस बारे में भी यह बता देते तो बेहतर होता। 1/3 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held door-to-door election campaigning in the Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Addressing an event after his campaigning, CM Adityanath said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will come back to power in Uttar Pradesh as many development works were undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.

