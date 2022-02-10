UP Elections: 'Modi Vaccine Now Saving Lives,' Yogi Adityanath Jibes SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath was campaigning in the Saharanpur constituency which is scheduled for polling in phase-2 on February 14. During his address, on the day that the Uttar Pradesh election began, he targeted his opposition.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking about his promises, said, "Five years ago we came in the government with many resolutions, a resolution to end the Mafia Raj, a resolution to provide safety for women, a resolution to provide a fearless environment to work for businessmen. Today when we end our tenure of five years I can surely say that people who were harassing our sisters, creating trouble for businesses that mafia raj today has either left the state or our government's bulldozer has bulldozed them"

Speaking on the development that his government did, he said, "They (Opposition) had declared Saharanpur as 'dark zone' but our double-engine government gave freedom to Saharanpur from this dark zone. We uprooted dried-up handpumps and provided clean and pure water to every household via pipes"

He spoke aggressively on previous riots which happened in the state: "No one has forgotten Muzaffarpur riots, the anti-Sikh riots of Saharanpur, these are the same places from where businesses used to flee. What was the reason behind the Muzaffarpur riots? The riots happened just because two young men Sachin and Gaurav wanted to protect their sister"

Targetting the opposition he added, "When riots were taking place, one boy who was in power in Lucknow was instigating the riots whereas the other boy in Delhi was watching the show. That time the one from Delhi never said 'why innocent people are being killed?' From Muzaffarpur to Saharanpur, from Koshikala to Meerut, Bulandshahar, Aligarh there used to be an array of riots"

Speaking about the Kanwar Yatra the CM claimed that the previous government used to spread riots after imposing curfews. Emphasising on Kanwar yatra he said that "our government removed curfews and restarted the Yatra and today no one can dare to stop it"

Giving an account of achievements of his government, he said, "This is the new UP, which has 24 hours electricity. In the west we restarted Kanwar Yatra, while in the east in Awadh we are building the Ram Mandir, we opened Braj Teerth Vikas Kendra in Mathura and Vrindavan. The double-engine government provided free double vaccines"

Then, taking his most direct jibe at Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav he said, "BJP ki vaccine and Modi Vaccine is now saving lives of people across the state". This was in reference to the infamous claim by the Samajwadi party's leaders including Akhilesh Yadav wherein they had referred to the COVID vaccine as 'BJP vaccine' and even spread mistruths about it triggering side-effects like impotence.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Fates of nearly 623 candidates of different parties and some who are contesting independently for 58 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh are being locked in the EVMs as people go out to cast their vote on February 10 in the first phase. In the last legislative assembly polls, in 2017, BJP won 53 seats of the aforesaid 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. the voting for the other phases will take place on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

