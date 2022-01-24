Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in Uttar Pradesh there have been no riots. The MoS backed Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's statement that Hindus love peace and India is a secular nation because Hindus are a majority.

Speaking to Republic in an exclusive interview, MoS Chaudhary said, "He said rightly that Hindu is quiet. Since the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, law and order has been maintained. Previously riots happened every month. Now, riots are nowhere to be seen."

Backing Yogi Adityanath's remarks on Hinduism and Hinduphobia, the MoS said, "Supreme Court has clarified that Hindutva is a part of Sanatan. Some people are used to abusing Hindus for votes. In 2014, 2017 and 2017, people's misunderstanding ended that politics of appeasement can gain you benefit."

He added, "Modi Ji's motto is 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas', we did the work unbiasedly. People who do politics of appeasement will spread misinformation."

UP elections: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary slams Opposition parties on dynasty politics

Slamming the Opposition parties on dynasty politics, Chaudhary said, "Everybody can see who the leaders of Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP will be. But nobody knows who will come to BJP. A tea seller can also become Prime Minister. Anybody can become state president anytime. We will gain more seats than last time based on the work we did."

On politicians switching parties, he said, "People come and people go but the public knows who can work. I'm from the backward class, BJP has fielded me 8 times for Lok Sabha polls. Our PM also comes from a backward class."

On Akhilesh Yadav's unhappiness over Opinion Polls projecting BJP as the clear winner, he said, "If they win then it is right and if they lose then EVM is at fault. Opinion poll will happen. This is a message that they are about to lose the elections."

CM Yogi speaks on Hindusim and Hinduphobia

During the exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Yogi Adityanath described Hinduphobia as a conspiracy against India and Indianism. While speaking on the Hindu majority, he mentioned, "In Uttar Pradesh, every person is safe because Hindus are a majority. A Hindu does not belong to any caste or a religion, but it is our cultural identity".

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated the people against India attempt to portray Hindus in a bad light. He, however, noted that it has considerably decreased and urged everyone to work for India.