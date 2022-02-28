UP Elections: MP CM Shivraj Alleges 'more Than 700 Riots Happened Under Akhilesh Govt'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while campaigning for BJP in Uttar Pradesh denounced the opposition Samajwadi Party with an unusual remark and stated that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running ‘Mission Ganga’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Ukraine, on the contrary, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav during his regime in Uttar Pradesh had run ‘Mission Danga’ (riots).

While electioneering in UP’s Jaunpur for the upcoming sixth phase of assembly polls, Shivraj Singh quipped, "The campaign to bring back the Indians is going on. Whenever there is any trouble on the Indians anywhere in the world, PM Modi is running Mission Ganga, but Akhilesh Yadav ran Mission 'Danga'."

Calling Akhilesh Yadav ‘Dangesh,’ a name coined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh claimed that under the Samajwadi Party's regime, more than 700 riots happened in UP.

"He is not Akhilesh but 'Dangesh'. More than 700 riots took place under his government. Mafia and robbers prospered under his rule, be it, Azam Khan, be it Mukhtar Ansari. The ones who put the lives of people at risk, and played with respect of the people. But since ever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come, he has used bulldozer in such a way that the mafia has been demolished," he said.

Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday levelled huge allegations against the contending Samajwadi Party while campaigning in Ballia. PM Modi denounced the former UP government and claimed that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party didn’t give ‘money of poor people to poor,’ and he was obstructed to work for the poor in the first two years of his Prime Ministerial tenure (2014-2016).

'SP didn't want to give 'people's money to them': PM Modi

He went on to assert that he was at loggerheads with SP and had to ‘bear with them,’ since they didn’t let people’s money reach them. "I have been able to implement all welfare schemes in Uttar Pradesh because here is the double-engine government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Whatever I send from Delhi, he does not obstruct it. Earlier, when I came to power at Centre, I had to bear them (Samajwadi Party) for two years who were not ready to give money of the poor to them,” the PM stated.

UP Elections

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded yesterday. The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Image: ANI