UP Elections: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Avers 'Congress & SP Doing Anti-social Politics'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Wednesday, pounced on opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh saying that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress are practising "anti-social" politics. He said that the two parties are gathering people who are propagating "anti-social engineering."

"Congress and Samajwadi Party are doing anti-social politics," said Naqvi, adding, "They are gathering the people who are propagating anti-social engineering."

The Union Minister said that "the anti-Hindu stance of Congress is destroying the grand old party" and suggested that Congress understand the culture and values of this country.

Naqvi reacts to Congress' 'capitalist' budget remark

Reacting to the former finance minister and Congress leader, P Chidambaram's comment on the 2022-23 Budget, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Congress was the one that ruined the economy by converting it to 'udhaarwaad' (borrowing) from 'udaarwaad' (liberalism). Chidambaram had labelled the latest budget "capitalist."

"They are those people who had destroyed the economy. They converted 'Udaarwaad' to 'Udhaarwad'. The country was under huge debt under their rule. Today, our economy is growing amid the pandemic," Naqvi said.

Lauding Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget, the Union Minister said that it was not made keeping in view the Assembly elections in mind. "This is the Budget of inclusive development vision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When the world was suffering from the pandemic, PM Modi was making efforts to save our people. Those who cannot even imagine the concept of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat will not understand this budget," he said.

On Union Budget 2022, Priyanka Vadra says 'govt policies for 4-5 people only'

During an interaction with women in Noida, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the government policies are for four or five people only. She said the Centre do not have any policy to support MSMEs and small businesses.

"Profit is fetched by a handful of people. They are purchasing ports, airports, Air India," Vadra had said.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Elections to elect 403 members to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27 and March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10. The major political parties in the election fray are BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress.