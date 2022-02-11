Jailed gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari challenged Yogi Adityanath to file a nomination from Mau constituency amid ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections. The statement from Ansari whose father is an MLA from Mu came as he reached Samajwadi Party (SP) office in the District. While facing questions, Abbas said that after March 10, he will answer every query.

In response to the question of joining SP, Mukhtar Ansari's son asked when did Yogi Adityanath join Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)

"I am waiting for the day when yogi Ji gather some courage to file a nomination from Mau constituency," said Abbas Ansari amid ongoing UP elections.

Mukhtar Ansari is known for being a dreaded gangster currently lodged in Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh. He was brought back from Punjab jail in April 2020. The action was initiated and the Uttar Pradesh police took Ansari's custody after a Supreme Court order. A convoy of six police vans, a Vajra vehicle accompanied Ansari in an ambulance covering a distance of 882 km spanning three states for over a 16-hour journey.

UP elections: Phase 1 done with 59.87% voter turnout

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla on Thursday said that the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded peacefully with a 59.87 per cent voter turnout. Shukla informed that no untoward incident was reported in the state. Voting was held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state in the first phase of polls.

CEO Ajay Kumar Shukla was addressing a press conference in Lucknow when he said that the first phase of polls concluded peacefully in the state. “Elections have been concluded peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere,” he said. However, he also informed that a large amount of cash and liquor were caught in the BJP-led state ahead of the polls. According to the CEO, a total of Rs 12.57 crore cash and 3.87 lakh litres of liquor was recovered from the eleven districts from the date of election announcement till the end of the campaign period.