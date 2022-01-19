UP Elections: No Ticket From SP In Sight, Imran Masood To Join Mayawati's BSP Today

Former Congress MLA Imran Masood, who had recently jumped ship to join Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, is set to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) today. According to sources, Masood's decision to quit SP came after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Behat seat. He had joined the Samajwadi Party after leaving the Congress on January 12.

Imran Masood recently made headlines after he alleged that he was "treated like a dog, made to touch peoples' feet" in a video that went viral on social media. The rebel leader was seen addressing a group of Muslim people and urging them to unite. He said that once they unite, people will be touching his feet.

"Muslims unite. You Muslims, be straight. Because of you, I was treated like a dog, made to touch feet. If you become one, they will touch my feet," a man, who many believe is Masood, can be heard saying in the viral video.

Earlier while quitting the Congress Masood had said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Ji can bring development to the state." He asserted that the main fight for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is between SP and the BJP.

UP elections 2022

The change of parties comes ahead of assembly elections in UP that are set to be held in seven phases. The polls for the 403-member Legislative Assembly will commence from February 10 and end on March 7.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP secured an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House while the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance managed to win 54 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party was limited to 19 seats.

For the 2022 polls, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with top BJP leaders, has hit the campaign seeking re-election with former CM Akhilesh Yadav, who has been making efforts to make a comeback in the state by allying with smaller parties.