Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar predicted a big setback for BJP on January 14. While UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya announced that he will formally join Samajwadi Party on Friday, 4 more BJP MLAs who have resigned- Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar are likely to follow suit. Rajbhar's comments coupled with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's prediction that 13 BJP legislators will switch sides has led to speculation about more defections from the saffron camp

OP Rajbhar remarked, "I never lie. When I was a part of the government three years ago and left the government, I said that I will ensure BJP's exit from Uttar Pradesh three years later. People thought I was joking. When we formed the alliance, then we took forward this initiative."

"After 8 days, another MLA will come. He will come along with his team (of MLAs). Then, the third and fourth MLA will come. All the faces that we need from BJP will come here," he added. A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019, he has been a fierce critic of the state government and the Centre after parting ways with the saffron party. Rajbhar whose party has allied with SP for the UP elections had earlier claimed that 12 UP Ministers and 125 BJP MLAs are in touch with the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

UP elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases, February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. While Congress, AAP and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the JP Nadda-led party has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.