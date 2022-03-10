Last Updated:

UP Elections: Owaisi Concedes Defeat, Lambasts Parties 'hiding Defeat By Raising EVMs'

Addressing a press conference, Owaisi thanked AIMIM workers and the public who voted for the party promising to work hard in future elections. 

Ananya Varma
After failing to open an account in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi conceded his defeat, stating that he 'respected' the mandate of the people. Addressing a press conference, Owaisi thanked AIMIM volunteers and the public who voted for the party, promising to work hard in future elections. 

"The UP public has decided to give power to BJP, I respect the decision of the public. I thank AIMIM's state president, workers, members, and the public who voted for us. Our efforts were quite a lot, but the results didn't come as per our expectations. We'll work hard again," said Asaduddin Owaisi.

'EVM not at fault, but chip in the minds of people': Owaisi

Owaisi also condemned political parties who were trying to hide their defeat by raising EVMs, stating that the fault was not of the electronic machine, but the 'chip' in the minds of the people. "All political parties trying to hide their defeat by raising EVM issues, it's not EVM's fault, but the chip in people's minds. There has been a success, but it's 80-20. We'll start working again from tomorrow and I believe we'll do better next time," Owaisi added.

"Whatever they want to blame tell them blam but we will continue to contest elections. Let it be Gujarat elections, Rajasthan elections or Local Body elections of UP. We will contest in Gujarat and Rajasthan as well. Though we have lost the elections but our spirits are high. The narrative of 80-20 will go for a longer time, my objective is to create a political leadership" he added.

According to the official data of the Election Commission, BJP has won 125 seats and is leading on another 130 in UP, clearly putting them past the halfway mark and towards a decisive victory. On the other hand, opponent Samajwadi Party has managed to bag only 39 seats, in addition to the 72 that the party is projected to win. Yogi Adityanath, who contested from his bastion Gorakhpur has won with a historic margin of over 1.02 lakh votes. He is the first BJP Chief Minister to not only complete his 5-year term, but return to power for his second innings.

