UP Elections: Owaisi May Announce Multi-party Alliance; AIMIM To Contest 100 Seats

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections in 2022, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, in a bid to secure a majority across the 303 seats that his party will contest, is reportedly forming an alliance.

Previously, AIMIM UP chief Shaukat Ali had clarified that his party would contest hundred seats out of the 403 across the state, with the remaining being contested by AIMIM alliance partners.

AIMIM likely to announce alliance ahead of UP Assembly polls

Reportedly, Owaisi's alliance ahead of UP Assembly elections is set to be announced on December 12 at the 'Soshit Vanchit Society Sammelan' scheduled to be organised in Kanpur. The latest adds to the confidence exuded by Owaisi over the presence of his party in Uttar Pradesh.

Experts have commented that his inclination to ally with parties depicts his zeal to get in touch with the ground reality of UP polls and assimilating vote banks based on communities.

While announcing that the AIMIM will independently contest 100 seats in the BJP-ruled state, he had told ANI, "Today, we are in this position to win the election and get lots of votes too. Our party is in talks with one or two parties and time will tell."

Previously, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary had ended speculations over the alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party after the two met on November 23. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he has tied up with his uncle, Shivpal Yadav.

UP Polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP bagged 312 seats in the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, while SP secured 47 seats, BSP won 19 and Congress managed 7. Notably, UP's past three CMs - Mayawati (2007), Akhilesh Yadav (2012) and Yogi Adityanath (2017) have not contested Assembly elections, opting to be nominated to Legislative Council instead.

Akhilesh Yadav's main competitor - incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, who is currently nominated to the Legislative Council, will contest the polls from his home district Gorakhpur, as per sources. Similarly, other MLCs like Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from the Sirathu seat of Kaushambi.