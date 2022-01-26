UP Elections: Padrauna Candidate Quits Congress On 'directions' Of RPN Singh; May Join BJP

There is a flurry of resignations in the UP Congress following the exit of senior party leader and former Union Minister RPN Singh, who switched over to the BJP on Tuesday. Now Manish Jaiswal, the declared candidate of Congress from the Padrauna seat of Kushinagar has resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In his resignation letter to UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Jaiswal said that he cannot contest elections for Congress in the current situation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I was declared the candidate for the post of MLA from Congress Assembly 330 Padrauna. But on the direction of our political guide RPN Singh, I resign from both the Congress party and the post."

Along with him, Congress District President of Kushinagar, Rajkumar has also quit the party. While talking to the media, both leaders said that they are not willing to work for a party that does not respect their leader (RPN Singh).

The Congress had declared Jaiswal as its candidate in the first list released on January 13, which also included UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Prior to Jaiswal, two declared candidates of the Congress had resigned and deflected other parties, apparently looking for greener political pastures.

RPN Singh dumps Congress, joins BJP ahead of UP elections

On Tuesday, RPN Singh, who was listed among the star campaigners for the party in UP, quit the Congress and joined the BJP. The heavyweight leader asserted that Congress was not the same party as it was years ago. "I served the party for 32 years with honesty. But the party is not the same party as before and their ideology has changed too," he said.

Speculation is rife that Singh might be fielded as a candidate in the upcoming UP Elections from Padrauna - a seat that he represented from 1996 to 2009, or Kushinagar. UP will go to the polls in 7 phases from February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)