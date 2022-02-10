As the first phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election kickstart on Thursday, BJP's state unit vice president and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV and detailed on BJP's agenda of development in the state. Pankaj Singh expressed confidence in BJP winning the polls as he mentioned there are no challenges for the party that has constantly worked for the growth and development of the state.

BJP Noida MLA Pankaj Singh told Republic, "There is no challenge for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mandir was never a political issue for us, it was the other parties who wanted to make this an issue. Of course, Law and Order is a huge issue for us, and BJP has done a lot of work to improve the situation in the state", he added.

'There is no challenge for me. Mandir was never a political issue for us, it was the other parties who wanted to make this an issue': BJP Noida MLA Pankaj Singh speaks to Republic

Speaking of personal challenges in his Noida constituency while contesting for the second term, Rajnath Singh's son said, "I have worked a lot in the area for 5 years. There is no challenge. We have given 100% in working towards the development. Despite not being a minister, I have contributed to all the work taken by the government. BJP is a party that values each member with respect irrespective of the position they hold".

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1 voting

On Thursday, February 10, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the fray and over 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura.

Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. The BJP has fielded 17 Jat candidates in western UP, a region that is dominated by the Jat community. Opposition political parties in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have fielded 12 and six Jat candidates, respectively.

