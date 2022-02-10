UP Elections Phase-1: SP Alleges 'officers Harassing Female Voters', Urges EC Intervention

As voting begins for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleged that female voters are being harassed by officers in booths of the Anupshahr Assembly constituency, located in Bulandshahr district. The party urged the Election Commission (EC) to take immediate action and further ensure smooth and fair polling in the state.

बुलंदशहर जनपद की विधानसभा अनूपशहर-67, पर महिला मतदाताओं से अधिकारी अभद्रता कर रहे है।



तत्काल संज्ञान ले, कार्रवाई कर, सुचारू एवं निष्पक्ष मतदान सुनिश्चित करे चुनाव आयोग @ECISVEEP — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 10, 2022

Further complaining against the EC, the party tweeted, "Voters of poor class are being intimidated and sent back from the vote lines at booth number 347,348,349,350 of village Dundukheda in Kairana-8 assembly of Shamli district".

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP mentioned that there has been a long queue at booth number 82 of the Kithore-46 assembly seat of Meerut, but the officials have not started the voting process.

Appealing to citizens to vote for the SP-RLD alliance candidates, the party said, "Give a befitting reply to the communal forces by voting for the protection of the constitution, security of democracy, and mutual brotherhood. Your every vote will strengthen democracy. Vote for the SP-RLD alliance candidates for the prosperous future and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh".

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has always stressed that all the small parties will help them win this UP election, and then they will decide on what to do see what to do. "Right now we're fighting polls and our objective is for SP to win enough seats to secure a majority", he had told Republic TV.

UP Elections 2022 Phase 1 voting begins

On Thursday, February 10, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election has begun with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. In the first phase, 623 candidates are in the fray and over 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote.

The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura.

Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. The BJP has fielded 17 Jat candidates in western UP, a region that is dominated by the Jat community. Opposition political parties in UP, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), have fielded 12 and six Jat candidates, respectively.

(Image: PTI)