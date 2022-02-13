UP Elections Phase 2: From Azam Kham's Rampur Seat To Shahjahanpur, Here Are 7 Key Seats

As the high-octane poll battle for the Uttar Pradesh elections heats up, the polling for the second phase will take place on Monday, February 14, between 7 am and 6 pm. A total of 55 seats across nine districts are in the poll fray. These constituencies are Saharanpur Nagar, Saharanpur, Behat, Nakur, Moradabad Rural, Moradabad Nagar, Thakurdwara, Kundarki, Chandausi (SC), Asmoli, Bilari, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Rampur, Milak (SC), Bilaspur, Gangoh, Najibabad, Jalalabad, Nagina (SC), Rampur Maniharan (SC), Nehtaur (SC), Bijnor, Chandpur, Barhapur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Deoband, Noorpur, Amroha, Hasanpur, Gunnaur, Bisauli (SC), Dhanaura (SC), Naugawan Sadat, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Meerganj, Nawabganj, Dhampur, Kanth, Faridpur (SC), Bhojipura, Aonla, Katra, Powayan (SC), Tilhar, Dadraul and Shahjahanpur. The votes will be counted on March 10.

UP elections phase 2: Here are seven key constituencies

Shahjahanpur: The assembly constituency will see a face-off between BJP leader and current Cabinet Minister for Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education Suresh Kumar Khanna, and Samajwadi Party candidate Tanveer Khan. The Congress has fielded Shrimati Poonam from the seat, while Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate is Sarvesh Chandra Dhandu. It is worth noting that BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Khanna has been representing the seat in the state assembly for eight times.

Chandausi: From the Chandausi seat, BJP has fielded State minister for Secondary Education Gulab Devi. She is a four-time MLA. She has been fielded against Akhilesh Yadav's party's Vimlesh Kumari, who was runner-up last time as the Congress candidate. This time, Congress, which is betting on 'Ladki hu, lad sakti hu'' campaign, fielded Mithilesh Kumari from the seat, while BSP will be represented by Ran Vijay Singh.

Bilaspur: Yogi Adityanath cabinet's lone Sikh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh will again fight Bilaspur seat. In the backdrop of farmers protests, the polls in this constituency will be interesting as Sikhs are present in a large number here. The grand old party has fielded Sanjay Kapoor, who had won the seat in 2007 and 2012, while Samajwadi Party is banking on Amarjeet Singh. BSP has fielded Ram Avatar Kashyap.

Badaun: BJP has fielded state minister Mahesh Chandra Gupta from the Badaun seat. The Samajwadi Party dumped its most influential Muslim figure of the district Abid Raza (represented seat from 2012 to 2017) to make way for Rais Ahmed, a Mumbai-based real-estate magnate. The other candidates in the fray are BSP's Rajesh Kumar Singh and Congres's' Rajni Singh.

Rampur: All eyes are on the Rampur assembly constituency from where Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan is contesting. Against him, the BJP has fielded Akash Saxena, who lodged several police cases of land grabbing against Azam Khan. Congress is betting on Nawab Kazim Ali, which is the local royal family. It is likely to be a three-way contest.

Saur: The sole Muslim candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party alliance Haider Ali Khan is contesting on the symbol of Apna Dal (Soneylal). He is pitted against Abdullah Azam, the son of Azam Khan. The other candidates from the constituency are Congress' Ram Raksha Pal Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Mohd Asif, and BSP's Adhyapak Shanker Lal.

Aonla: Four-time MLA from Aonla and former minister Dharampal Singh is pitted against his former colleague Radha Krishna Sharma, who crossed over to Samajwadi Party. It is worth noting that BCP has only lost twice in the seat in the past 36 years. The other candidates are Congress Omvir Yadav and BSP's Laxman Prasad Lodhi.