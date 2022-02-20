UP Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Takes On SP In Lakhimpur; Voter Turnout 35.88%

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 35.88% till 1 PM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 1 PM today.
AURAIYA - 35.03%
ETAH - 42.24%
ETAWAH - 36.27 %
FARRUKHABAD - 35.04%
FIROZABAD - 38.24%
HAMIRPUR - 35.82%
HATHRAS - 36.61%
JALAUN - 37.50%
JHANSI - 32.83%
KANNAUJ - 37.78%
KANPUR DEHAT - 34.40%
KANPUR NAGAR - 28.50%
KASGANJ - 37.62%
LALITPUR - 42.12%
MAHOBA - 38.12%
MANPURI - 41.14%
Addressing a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, under the double-engine BJP government, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items. Targetting the Samajwadi Party, he said, "Earlier all this money was given to SP's 'Attar wale Mitr' and they used to leave people to die out of starvation."
Those appeasing Muslims don't know that there's no triple talaq in Afghanistan or Pakistan or Bangladesh or Iran or Iraq or Indonesia.These Muslim nations didn't have triple talaq but our secular nation had it. PM Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women:BJP chief in Shravasti pic.twitter.com/DvHzD2m41E— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Neha Sharma, DM Kanpur informed that 3 incidences of violating the secrecy of voting were reported in the city and action has been taken on all of them. There are certain provisions of the law making it mandatory for every voter to maintain secrecy and decorum of polling, she said.
Samajwadi Party (SP) in a tweet claimed that their election symbol is missing from EVM at booth number 38 in Vidhan Sabha 194 of Farrukhabad district; urges Election Commission and District Administration to take cognizance of the matter.
फर्रुखाबाद विधानसभा 194 बूथ नंबर 173, 174, 175 पर बार बार ईवीएम मशीन खराब हो रही है चुनाव आयोग और जिला प्रशासन संज्ञान लेते हुए निर्भीक, निष्पक्ष और पारदर्शी तरीके से मतदान कराना सुनिश्चित करें @ECISVEEP @ceoup @DMFarrukhabadUP— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) February 20, 2022
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and former MP Dimple Yadav strike a pose after casting votes at a polling booth in Yashwantnagar, Saifai. " All voters are requested to exercise their franchise," the SP said in a tweet.
"If just a photo is a parameter, then tell me which leaders were seen with industrialists who left the country with money?" asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, hitting back at the BJP. Earlier, Union Anurag Thakur had shared photos in which then UP CM Akhilesh was seen with the father of a convict of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.
"When I was a Lok Sabha MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there and I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet," said the SP leader in his defense.
"As far as Anurag Thakur is concerned, he's a minister. When the (Ahmedabad) blast took place, around that time I and others sat in the same vehicle and went to the Defence office for Territorial Army training. If I'm a terrorist, so are they. Ask him about this," added Akhilesh.
The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 21.18% till 11 AM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 11 AM today.
AURAIYA - 18.51%
ETAH - 24.23%
ETAWAH - 19.83%
FARRUKHABAD - 19.71%
FIROZABAD - 24.30%
HAMIRPUR - 23.30%
HATHRAS - 22.62%
JALAUN - 21.72%
JHANSI - 19.17%
KANNAUJ - 21.98%
KANPUR DEHAT - 19.84%
KANPUR NAGAR - 16.87%
KASGANJ - 22.52%
LALITPUR - 25.71%
MAHOBA - 23.48%
MANPURI - 24.45%
Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at a polling booth in Jaswantnagar, Saifai to cast his vote for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022.
#WATCH | Etawah | Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrives at a polling booth in Jaswantnagar, Saifai to cast his vote for the third phase of #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/k59H8zsnEC— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
"The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy. Vote historically in the third phase too!" tweeted SP President Akhilesh Yadav as he cast his vote at a polling station in Saifai. Uttar Pradesh.
The SP chief is fighting his first assembly election from the Karhal seat.
After casting his vote from a polling booth in Saifai, SP President Akhilesh Yadav launched a direct attack on the BJP over 'deteriorating' Law & Order in Uttar Pradesh. Citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, Akhilesh said women are most unsafe in UP.
"A businessman's son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," said Akhilesh, targetted Yogi Adityanath.
BJP going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit century in first 2 phases & even in this phase SP & alliance would be ahead of everyone else: SP chief & party's candidate from Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav after voting in Jaswantnagar#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/xDS7FVmwB0— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav arrived at a polling station in his family bastion Saifai to cast his vote in the third phase of UP elections. The SP chief is contesting his first assembly election from the Karhal seat and has been pitted against Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.
Prior to reaching the poll station, Akhilesh Yadav had sought the blessings of his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence.
#BREAKING on #March10WithArnab | After taking Mulayam Singh's blessings, Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav at Saifai polling booth to cast their votes in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/aaGoCBbk7M— Republic (@republic) February 20, 2022
In Kanpur, an FIR is being lodged against Mayor Pramila Pandey under relevant sections, for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station.
कानपुर में श्रीमती प्रमिला पांडे द्वारा हडसन स्कूल मतदान केंद्र में मतदान की गोपनीयता भंग करने के फल स्वरुप उनके विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में FIR कराई जा रही है। @ECISVEEP @ceoup @kanpurnagarpol— DM Kanpur Nagar (@DMKanpur) February 20, 2022
Soon after the Kanpur Mayor stoked controversy by revealing which party she voted for, another BJP leader was caught violating the EC rules. Former city president of BJYM Nawab Singh also took mobile inside the booth and shot a video while casting vote in EVM. The video has gone viral on social media.
The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 8.15% till 9 AM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 9 AM today.
AURAIYA - 7.71%
ETAH - 10.11%
ETAWAH - 6.82%
FARRUKHABAD - 5.89%
FIROZABAD - 9.79%
HAMIRPUR - 9.55%
HATHRAS - 7.62%
JALAUN - 9.57%
JHANSI - 7.65%
KANNAUJ - 10.16%
KANPUR DEHAT - 6.18%
KANPUR NAGAR - 5.79%
KASGANJ - 9.55%
LALITPUR - 9.37%
MAHOBA - 7.98%
MANPURI - 11.03%
Soon after polling for the third phase of Assembly elections kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) stating that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP as the voter cast his vote to the former.
The party asked the Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter and ensure "smooth and fair voting".
"BJP's slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting," SP tweeted in Hindi.
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said today there is a rule of law in the state allowing women to do bumper voting. "In the first two phases bumper voting was done, the same will be done in the third phase too. We will form the govt with an overwhelming majority," said.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother & PSP (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of state elections. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.
"The third phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become Chief Minister of UP in 2022, nobody can stop it. Our government will be formed with an overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav told the media.
"In the third phase of voting in the 59 assembly seats of 16 districts of UP today, everyone must cast their vote with great enthusiasm and save yourself by your vote," said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. "Along with this, a pleasant change of power in UP is also necessary to get rid of all kinds of false and constant deceit of the opposition parties," she said.
"Instead of relying more on their wrong policies that make the poor of UP even poorer, the right option is to have full faith in the promised BSP itself," Mayawati tweeted as polling for the third phase of UP elections went underway.
2. यूपी के ख़ासकर ग़रीबों को और ग़रीब बनाने वाली इनकी ग़लत नीतियों पर अब और ज़्यादा भरोसा करने के बजाय वादा निभाने वाली बीएसपी पर ही पूर्ण भरोसा का सही विकल्प। 2/3— Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2022
UP Minister Satish Mahana, accompanied by his wife, cast his vote in Kanpur in the third phase of Assembly elections.
PSP President Shivpal Singh Yadav has also arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Ram Gopal Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the 3rd phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. "We (Samajwadi Party) will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra," he told reporters.
Union Minister SP Baghel, who will take on Akhilesh Yadav in the Kartal assembly constituency, said the Samajwadi Party President is scared of losing the seat, therefore he asked SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to fight elections.
"He (Akhilesh) bought Neta Ji to fight elections. It's not a picnic where 6 people of a family are having fun, they came to ask for votes because they're scared," Baghel told Republic.
#RepublicExclusive on #March10WithArnab | SP is known for goonda gardi, if that Party loses from Karhal, that's like winning 300 seats in #UttarPradeshElections2022 : Union Minister SP Baghel https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/83kMjxCODK— Republic (@republic) February 20, 2022
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav took a bike ride to the polling booth in Saifai to cast his vote today. He expressed confidence that the SP will witness a huge win in the UP elections.
The Punjab elections and the third phase of the UP elections are being held today. I call upon all those voting today to do so in large numbers, particularly the youth as well as first time voters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022
"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from familyism, casteism, and appeasement," Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, asking people to "vote in maximum numbers."
मैं उत्तर प्रदेश के तीसरे चरण के मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश को परिवारवाद, जातिवाद और तुष्टीकरण से मुक्त रखकर विकास को गति देने वाली सरकार को चुनने के लिए आपका एक-एक वोट अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 20, 2022
इसलिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।
Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency. Speaking to the media, Louise said she felt "euphoric." "Because of Priyanka Gandhi, everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she said.
"I am confident we will witness a big victory in this election," said PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav as polling for the third phase went underway in Uttar Pradesh. "I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," he said.
PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah, earlier today. Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the UP Polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is to be held today in the third phase of UP elections.
"We all took blessings from respected Netaji, the source of inspiration and energy," Shivpal said in a tweet.
Voting has begun for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to polls. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.