UP Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Takes On SP In Lakhimpur; Voter Turnout 35.88%

Voting has begun for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections. As many as 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state are in the poll fray. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today. The results of these elections will be declared on March 10.

Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath

13:51 IST, February 20th 2022
UP Phase 3 elections: 35.88% voter turnout recorded till 1 PM

The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 35.88% till 1 PM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 1 PM today.

AURAIYA - 35.03%

ETAH - 42.24%

ETAWAH - 36.27 %

FARRUKHABAD - 35.04%

FIROZABAD - 38.24%

HAMIRPUR - 35.82% 

HATHRAS - 36.61%

JALAUN - 37.50%

JHANSI - 32.83%

KANNAUJ - 37.78%

KANPUR DEHAT - 34.40%

KANPUR NAGAR - 28.50%

KASGANJ - 37.62%

LALITPUR - 42.12%

MAHOBA - 38.12%

MANPURI - 41.14%

13:48 IST, February 20th 2022
SP transferred public money to its 'Attar wale Mitr' whereas BJP provided ration: CM Yogi

Addressing a rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, under the double-engine BJP government, people are getting a double dose of ration every month along with various items. Targetting the Samajwadi Party, he said, "Earlier all this money was given to SP's 'Attar wale Mitr' and they used to leave people to die out of starvation."

13:34 IST, February 20th 2022
PM Modi gave freedom to crores of Muslim women: BJP chief Nadda in UP

 

12:54 IST, February 20th 2022
3 incidents of poll code violation reported in Kanpur; action initiation: DM

Neha Sharma, DM Kanpur informed that 3 incidences of violating the secrecy of voting were reported in the city and action has been taken on all of them. There are certain provisions of the law making it mandatory for every voter to maintain secrecy and decorum of polling, she said.

12:54 IST, February 20th 2022
SP claims its election symbol missing from EVM at a polling booth in Farrukhabad

Samajwadi Party (SP) in a tweet claimed that their election symbol is missing from EVM at booth number 38 in Vidhan Sabha 194 of Farrukhabad district; urges Election Commission and District Administration to take cognizance of the matter.

 

12:47 IST, February 20th 2022
Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple Yadav cast votes in Saifai's Yashwantnagar

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and former MP Dimple Yadav strike a pose after casting votes at a polling booth in Yashwantnagar, Saifai. " All voters are requested to exercise their franchise," the SP said in a tweet.

 

12:32 IST, February 20th 2022
'If I am a terrorist, so is Anurag Thakur,' says Akhilesh Yadav on Ahmedabad blast link claim

"If just a photo is a parameter, then tell me which leaders were seen with industrialists who left the country with money?" asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, hitting back at the BJP. Earlier, Union Anurag Thakur had shared photos in which then UP CM Akhilesh was seen with the father of a convict of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. 

"When I was a Lok Sabha MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there and I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet," said the SP leader in his defense.

"As far as Anurag Thakur is concerned, he's a minister. When the (Ahmedabad) blast took place, around that time I and others sat in the same vehicle and went to the Defence office for Territorial Army training. If I'm a terrorist, so are they. Ask him about this," added Akhilesh.

 

11:53 IST, February 20th 2022
UP Phase 3 elections: 21.18% voter turnout recorded till 11 AM

The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 21.18% till 11 AM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 11 AM today.

AURAIYA - 18.51%

ETAH - 24.23%

ETAWAH - 19.83%

FARRUKHABAD - 19.71%

FIROZABAD - 24.30%

HAMIRPUR - 23.30% 

HATHRAS - 22.62%

JALAUN - 21.72%

JHANSI - 19.17%

KANNAUJ - 21.98%

KANPUR DEHAT - 19.84%

KANPUR NAGAR - 16.87%

KASGANJ - 22.52%

LALITPUR - 25.71%

MAHOBA - 23.48%

MANPURI - 24.45%

11:49 IST, February 20th 2022
SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav casts vote in Jaswantnagar, Saifai

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived at a polling booth in Jaswantnagar, Saifai to cast his vote for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. 

 

11:43 IST, February 20th 2022
'Vote historically in the third phase too': Akhilesh tweets pic after voting

"The higher the vote, the stronger the democracy. Vote historically in the third phase too!" tweeted SP President Akhilesh Yadav as he cast his vote at a polling station in Saifai. Uttar Pradesh.

The SP chief is fighting his first assembly election from the Karhal seat.

 

11:39 IST, February 20th 2022
Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP Govt over 'Deteriorating' Law & Order

After casting his vote from a polling booth in Saifai, SP President Akhilesh Yadav launched a direct attack on the BJP over 'deteriorating' Law & Order in Uttar Pradesh. Citing the incident where a woman constable was kidnapped and found dead in the drain, Akhilesh said women are most unsafe in UP. 

"A businessman's son was kidnapped in Agra and killed days later. Was the UP CM sleeping? Will he be able to fix responsibility and punish the culprit? He could not even join the expressway in Gorakhpur. Baba CM does not want to do or see any good," said Akhilesh, targetted Yogi Adityanath. 

11:27 IST, February 20th 2022
'BJP will be eliminated from UP': Akhilesh Yadav claims SP 'hit a century' in first 2 phases

 

 

11:07 IST, February 20th 2022
Akhilesh Yadav, wife Dimple cast votes in Saifai

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav arrived at a polling station in his family bastion Saifai to cast his vote in the third phase of UP elections. The SP chief is contesting his first assembly election from the Karhal seat and has been pitted against Union Minister SP Singh Baghel.

Prior to reaching the poll station, Akhilesh Yadav had sought the blessings of his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at the latter's residence. 

 

10:19 IST, February 20th 2022
Kanpur Mayor Pramila takes photo while casting vote; booked

In Kanpur, an FIR is being lodged against Mayor Pramila Pandey under relevant sections, for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station.

Soon after the Kanpur Mayor stoked controversy by revealing which party she voted for, another BJP leader was caught violating the EC rules. Former city president of BJYM Nawab Singh also took mobile inside the booth and shot a video while casting vote in EVM. The video has gone viral on social media.

 

10:12 IST, February 20th 2022
UP Phase 3 elections: 8.15% voter turnout recorded till 9 AM

The voting percentage in phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was recorded at 8.15% till 9 AM. Here's the district-wise record of voter turnout till 9 AM today.

AURAIYA - 7.71%

ETAH - 10.11%

ETAWAH - 6.82%

FARRUKHABAD - 5.89%

FIROZABAD - 9.79%

HAMIRPUR - 9.55% 

HATHRAS - 7.62%

JALAUN - 9.57%

JHANSI - 7.65%

KANNAUJ - 10.16%

KANPUR DEHAT - 6.18%

KANPUR NAGAR - 5.79%

KASGANJ - 9.55%

LALITPUR - 9.37%

MAHOBA - 7.98%

MANPURI - 11.03%
 

09:42 IST, February 20th 2022
Samajwadi Party alleges discrepancies in VVPAT; makes over 50 tweets claiming faulty polling

Soon after polling for the third phase of Assembly elections kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party alleged discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) stating that the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) issued a slip of the BJP as the voter cast his vote to the former.

The party asked the Election Commission to take cognizance of the matter and ensure "smooth and fair voting".

"BJP's slip is coming out after pressing the button of Samajwadi Party at booth number 121 of Bhognipur 208 assembly of Kanpur rural. The Election Commission should take cognizance for ensuring smooth and fair voting," SP tweeted in Hindi.

09:37 IST, February 20th 2022
BJP says women will do bumper voting in UP

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said today there is a rule of law in the state allowing women to do bumper voting. "In the first two phases bumper voting was done, the same will be done in the third phase too. We will form the govt with an overwhelming majority," said.

 

09:29 IST, February 20th 2022
'SP-PSP will win 300+ seats; Akhilesh will become UP CM': Shivpal Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother & PSP (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of state elections. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.

"The third phase of polling has made it clear that Akhilesh Yadav will become Chief Minister of UP in 2022, nobody can stop it. Our government will be formed with an overwhelming majority, with over 300 seats," Shivpal Singh Yadav told the media.

08:58 IST, February 20th 2022
Mayawati asks voters to bring 'pleasant change of power in UP'

"In the third phase of voting in the 59 assembly seats of 16 districts of UP today, everyone must cast their vote with great enthusiasm and save yourself by your vote," said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. "Along with this, a pleasant change of power in UP is also necessary to get rid of all kinds of false and constant deceit of the opposition parties," she said.

"Instead of relying more on their wrong policies that make the poor of UP even poorer, the right option is to have full faith in the promised BSP itself," Mayawati tweeted as polling for the third phase of UP elections went underway.

 

08:47 IST, February 20th 2022
UP Minister Satish Mahana casts vote in Kanpur

UP Minister Satish Mahana, accompanied by his wife, cast his vote in Kanpur in the third phase of Assembly elections.

 

08:37 IST, February 20th 2022
Shivpal Singh Yadav casts vote in Saifai; avers 'Netaji's blessings are with us'

PSP President Shivpal Singh Yadav has also arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.

 

08:26 IST, February 20th 2022
SP patron Mulayam Singh's brother Ram Gopal Yadav casts vote in Saifai

Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Ram Gopal Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the 3rd phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. "We (Samajwadi Party) will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra," he told reporters.

 

08:23 IST, February 20th 2022
Akhilesh asked SP patron Mulayam Yadav to fight polls because he's scared: Union Min SP Baghel

Union Minister SP Baghel, who will take on Akhilesh Yadav in the Kartal assembly constituency, said the Samajwadi Party President is scared of losing the seat, therefore he asked SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to fight elections. 

"He (Akhilesh) bought Neta Ji to fight elections. It's not a picnic where 6 people of a family are having fun, they came to ask for votes because they're scared," Baghel told Republic.

 

08:11 IST, February 20th 2022
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav casts vote in Saifai

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav took a bike ride to the polling booth in Saifai to cast his vote today. He expressed confidence that the SP will witness a huge win in the UP elections.

 

07:58 IST, February 20th 2022
PM Modi encourages youth of UP to cast votes in phase 3 elections

 

07:58 IST, February 20th 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah appeals to people of UP to vote in large numbers

"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from familyism, casteism, and appeasement," Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, asking people to "vote in maximum numbers."

 

07:54 IST, February 20th 2022
'Women expressed interest in voting because of Priyanka Gandhi': Congress candidate Louise Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency. Speaking to the media, Louise said she felt "euphoric." "Because of Priyanka Gandhi, everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she said.

 

07:50 IST, February 20th 2022
'SP-PSP will get around 300 seats,' says Shivpal Yadav

"I am confident we will witness a big victory in this election," said PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav as polling for the third phase went underway in Uttar Pradesh. "I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," he said.

 

07:31 IST, February 20th 2022
Shivpal Singh Yadav seeks Mulayam Singh's blessings ahead of phase 3 polling

PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah, earlier today. Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the UP Polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is to be held today in the third phase of UP elections.

"We all took blessings from respected Netaji, the source of inspiration and energy," Shivpal said in a tweet.

 

07:10 IST, February 20th 2022
Voting begins for Phase 3 of Uttar Pradesh Elections

Voting has begun for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to polls. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.

