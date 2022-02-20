UP Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath Takes On SP In Lakhimpur; Voter Turnout 35.88%

"If just a photo is a parameter, then tell me which leaders were seen with industrialists who left the country with money?" asked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, hitting back at the BJP. Earlier, Union Anurag Thakur had shared photos in which then UP CM Akhilesh was seen with the father of a convict of 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.

"When I was a Lok Sabha MP, a Pakistani General who later became the President had come there and I saw BJP leaders almost touching his feet," said the SP leader in his defense.

"As far as Anurag Thakur is concerned, he's a minister. When the (Ahmedabad) blast took place, around that time I and others sat in the same vehicle and went to the Defence office for Territorial Army training. If I'm a terrorist, so are they. Ask him about this," added Akhilesh.