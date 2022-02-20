UP Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Mayawati Asks Voters To Bring 'pleasant Change Of Power In UP'

Quick links:
"In the third phase of voting in the 59 assembly seats of 16 districts of UP today, everyone must cast their vote with great enthusiasm and save yourself by your vote," said Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. "Along with this, a pleasant change of power in UP is also necessary to get rid of all kinds of false and constant deceit of the opposition parties," she said.
"Instead of relying more on their wrong policies that make the poor of UP even poorer, the right option is to have full faith in the promised BSP itself," Mayawati tweeted as polling for the third phase of UP elections went underway.
UP Minister Satish Mahana, accompanied by his wife, cast his vote in Kanpur in the third phase of Assembly elections.
PSP President Shivpal Singh Yadav has also arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. He posed with brother Ram Gopal Yadav, asserting that the blessings of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) will help the SP-PSP alliance in winning over 300 seats.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Ram Gopal Yadav arrived in Saifai to cast vote for the 3rd phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. "We (Samajwadi Party) will attain the majority number by the fourth phase of Assembly elections. Seats won in the remaining phases of the election will be extra," he told reporters.
Union Minister SP Baghel, who will take on Akhilesh Yadav in the Kartal assembly constituency, said the Samajwadi Party President is scared of losing the seat, therefore he asked SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav to fight elections.
"He (Akhilesh) bought Neta Ji to fight elections. It's not a picnic where 6 people of a family are having fun, they came to ask for votes because they're scared," Baghel told Republic.
Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother Abhay Ram Yadav took a bike ride to the polling booth in Saifai to cast his vote today. He expressed confidence that the SP will witness a huge win in the UP elections.
"I appeal to the voters of the third phase of Uttar Pradesh that each and every vote of yours is very important to elect the government which will accelerate development by keeping the state free from familyism, casteism, and appeasement," Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet, asking people to "vote in maximum numbers."
Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency. Speaking to the media, Louise said she felt "euphoric." "Because of Priyanka Gandhi, everywhere I went women expressed interest in voting," she said.
"I am confident we will witness a big victory in this election," said PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav as polling for the third phase went underway in Uttar Pradesh. "I think that our alliance (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) & Samajwadi Party) will get around 300 seats," he said.
PSP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Etawah, earlier today. Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting the UP Polls from Jaswant Nagar in Etawah district for which voting is to be held today in the third phase of UP elections.
"We all took blessings from respected Netaji, the source of inspiration and energy," Shivpal said in a tweet.
Voting has begun for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections in which 59 assembly seats across 16 districts of the state go to polls. Fates of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, contesting from Karhal and his challenger and BJP candidate Union minister SP Singh Baghel will be sealed today.
There are 627 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 16 districts-Kasganj, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, and Lalitpur. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 50 of these seats whereas SP, BSP and Congress emerged victorious in 7, 1 and 1 seats respectively.
Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party, UP CM Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to cast their vote to ensure a crime-free state. He said, "For a fear-free, riot-free, crime-free state, for the victory of nationalism, for the creation of 'self-reliant and new Uttar Pradesh' and for the upliftment of the people, all of you must vote... Voting first, then have refreshments".
Karhal: Akhilesh Yadav (SP) vs SP Singh Baghel (BJP)
Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav secured victory. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest an Assembly election for the first time. When he took oath as the CM in 2017, he preferred to get elected to the UP Legislative Council.
On the other hand, BJP has fielded Agra MP SP Singh Baghel who is currently serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government. Interestingly, he represented Jalesar in the Lok Sabha as an SP member from 1998 to 2009. Thereafter, he switched allegiance to BSP and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha until 2014 after which he joined BJP. In the 2017 Assembly polls, he won from Tundla and served as the Minister for Livestock, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries in the Yogi Adityanath-led government till 2019. Congress has decided to not contest this seat in a goodwill gesture towards SP.
Jaswantnagar: Shivpal Yadav (SP) vs Vivek Shakya (BJP)
An MLA of the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency since 1996, the former UP Minister formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on August 29, 2018, after leaving SP. Brushing aside initial hiccups, Akhilesh Yadav had announced an alliance between SP and PSP(L) after meeting his uncle on December 16. 2021. While Shivpal Yadav is contesting the election on the SP symbol, sources reveal that his son Aditya will be accommodated in the Legislative Council later. Just like Karhal, Congress has not fielded a candidate in Jaswantnagar either. Meanwhile, BJP has given the ticket to a young grassroots worker Vivek Shakya.
Farrukhabad: Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi (BJP) vs Louise Khurshid (Congress)
BJP has reposed faith in sitting MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi who defeated BSP's Mohd. Umar Khan by a margin of over 35,000 votes in the 2017 election. Moreover, BSP and SP have given the ticket to Vijay Kumar Katiyar and Suman Shakya respectively. In this constituency, Congress has fielded a strong candidate in Louise Khurshid, the wife of former Union Minister Salman Khurshid who was the chairman of the party's Central Manifesto Committee for the UP elections. She was elected to the Legislative Assembly in the 2002 Assembly polls from the Kaimganj seat.
Kannauj: Anil Kumar Dohare (SP) vs Asim Arun (BJP)
This seat is expected to witness a direct faceoff between SP's sitting MLA Anil Kumar Dohare and Asim Arun of BJP. The SP candidate had defeated BJP's Banwari Lal Dohare by a margin of 2,454 votes in the previous election. On the other hand, Arun was the Kanpur Police Commissioner who joined the saffron party on January 16 after his application for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme was accepted.
A 1994-batch IPS officer, the BJP candidate hails from Kannauj and holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from British Columbia University. He has served in several important positions including the SP of Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Hathras and Siddharth Nagar and the head of the Close Protection Team guarding former PM Manmohan Singh as part of SPG. Besides this, he was a part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Kosovo in 2002-03.
Sirsaganj: Hari Om Yadav (BJP) vs Sarvesh Singh (SP)
A relative of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Hari Om Yadav crossed over to BJP on January 12 along with fellow MLA Naresh Saini. He served as the chairperson of Firozabad Zila Panchayat from 2000 until 2002 when he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikohabad. However, he suffered a setback in the 2007 polls by losing to an Independent candidate. Subsequently, he won from the Sirsaganj seat in 2012 as well as 2017. SP has fielded Sarvesh Singh from here whereas Pankaj Mishra of BSP and Congress' Pratima Pal are also in the poll fray.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned.
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.
On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati commenced her party's election campaign only in January. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.