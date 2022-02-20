UP Elections Phase 3: Voting Concludes; 60.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Across State

As the voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concludes, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm. According to the election commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 60.31% has been recorded in the state till 5 pm. The final data is yet to be out.

According to the data shared by the Election Commission, the average polling percentage was 63.14% in Hathras, 59.90% in Firozabad, 63.04% in Kasganj, 65.70% in Etah, 61.51% in Mainpuri, 59.13% in Farrukhabad, 61.93% in Kannauj, 58.33% in Etawah, 60.42% in Auraiya, 58.50% in Kanpur Dehat, 56.14% in Kanpur Nagar, 59.93% in Jalaun, 57.52% in Jhansi, 69.05% in Lalitpur, 60.56% in Hamirpur and 64.56% in Mahoba.

Polling started at 7 am and continued till 6 pm. As many as 627 candidates were in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 people were eligible to vote. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from Karhal assembly seat against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Sunday's polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Among the prominent political personalities who cast their votes on Sunday include Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, Ramgopal Yadav, UP minister Satish Mahana and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Meanwhile, Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey and former BJP office-bearer Nawab Singh have landed in trouble as they revealed the parties they voted for. Pandey took her cell phone inside the pooling booth and clicked a selfie while exercising her right. The EC has banned the use of mobile phones inside polling stations.

In the 2017 state polls, the polling percentage in these 16 districts was 62.21%. In these districts, BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while Samajwadi Party had to settle for nine. BSP had drawn blank while Congress won one.