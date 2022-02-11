Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla on Thursday said that the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded peacefully with a 59.87 per cent voter turnout. Shukla informed that no untoward incident was reported in the state. Voting was held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state in the first phase of polls.

CEO Ajay Kumar Shukla was addressing a press conference in Lucknow when he said that the first phase of polls concluded peacefully in the state. “Elections have been concluded peacefully and no untoward incident has been reported from anywhere,” he said. However, he also informed that a large amount of cash and liquor were caught in the BJP-led state ahead of the polls. According to the CEO, a total of Rs 12.57 crore cash and 3.87 lakh litres of liquor was recovered from the eleven districts from the date of election announcement till the end of the campaign period.

The first phase of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly concluded on Thursday, with a voter turnout for the Jat-dominant belt of western UP recorded to be nearly 60 per cent. As per the Election Commission of India’s Voter Turnout application, a total of 59.87 per cent voted by the end of the session. Shamli was the district that recorded the highest voter turnout with 66.14 per cent, followed by Muzaffarnagar and Mathura at 65.32 per cent 62.90 per cent respectively.

Voting percentage at the end of the day

Agra- 60.23%

Aligarh- 61.37%

Baghpat- 62.46%

Bulandshahr- 63.35%

Gautam Buddha Nagar- 57.07%

Ghaziabad- 52.43%

Hapur- 60.53%

Mathura- 62.90%

Meerut- 61.24%

Muzaffarnagar- 65.32%

Shamli- 66.14%

UP elections 2022

As many as 623 candidates including 73 women are in the fray for the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said. The State ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67 per cent vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: ANI/ PTI