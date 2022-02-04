UP Elections: PM Modi A Big Factor For Voters In UP; PMarq Spells Out The How & Why

With less than a week for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to kick off, Republic in collaboration with P-Marq conducted a poll to see the importance of the 'Modi factor' in the state. On the question - 'Is Prime Minister Modi a factor in your vote'. 54% of respondents said Yes while 28& said No. Eighteen pecent said that they can't say.

Of the total number of male respondents, 49% said Yes, 32% said No and 19% said can't say. Of the women respondents, 59% said Yes, 24% said no and 17% said can't say.

Can the #ModiFactor swing UP in BJP's favour? Fire in your views and watch the mega poll with Arnab #LIVE here - https://t.co/Fgv0HPSYOp pic.twitter.com/SR78TvpjUX — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2022

How do you rate the performance of the Modi government at the Centre?

% of respondents Excellent 34% Good 30% Average 22% Poor 14% Total 100%

Also, the most recent opinion poll that was held between January 23 and January 25, shows Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

So what may be working for the 'Yogi factor' & the 'Modi factor'?

As is often reiterated by the party, the "double engine government at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh are working with double speed, without wasting any time for the development of the State", and that is clear from the prediction. The prediction showcases that the biggest factor for the BJP coming back to power is that the people are 'satisfied with the working of the state government'.

If taken region-wise, in Poorvanchal which consists of 130 seats, BJP’s push for Purvanchal Vikas Model where it had inaugurated Purvanchal Expressway, airport and a medical college and the Kashi Corridor project seems to have worked for it to retain 83% of its seats.

In the Awadh region which comprises 118 seats, BJP is predicted to emerge as the single largest party with a win of 82 seats meaning the construction of Ram Mandir and the numerous development projects in Prayagraj and beyond seems to have worked.

In Bundelkhand, which has just 19 seats, BJP is predicted to face the least amount of loss with just an average of three seats to lose meaning its development plants and inauguration of water projects which benefited 4.30 lakh people seems to have worked for the party.

The only exception is Western Uttar Pradesh with 136 seats, where BJP is predicted to win between 75 and 87 seats, lower than SP meaning the farmers' issue and the Lakhimpur Kheri case seems to have worked against the party.

What happens to the Opposing parties?

As per the recent Republic-P Marq Opinion poll

The Samajwadi Party makes big gains: The Samajwadi Party which missed the mark in 2017, is all set for a comeback to take its place as the key opposition with a predicted seat share of between 113-133 seats -- an average of 121 seats and a 33.4% vote share.

The Congress party is set to see no real change: In a massive, massive loss of face for the Congress, the party is predicted to win 3-9 seats which is an average of 6 seats with a vote share of 6.7%.

The BSP is not to create much of a dent: The BSP is predicted to win anywhere between 9-17 seats with a vote share of 13.3%.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.