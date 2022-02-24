UP Elections: PM Modi Hits Out At Oppn In Prayagraj; 'Parivarvadi Party's Game Is Over'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for BJP in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Thursday claimed that CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state had taken several measures to ensure the upliftment of the youth in the last five years.

In his address, ahead of the fifth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi noted that under BJP, the government had made the syllabus of UP PCS exam ( Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) exam syllabus similar to the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) syllabus so that the students who are appearing for the UPSC examinations can give PCS exams too. “Now with the same hard work youth can give both the exams,” PM Modi said.

Besides, he also attacked the opposition parties over development works in Prayagraj.

PM Modi stated, “Those who hate the name Prayagraj, what development work will they do for this city? BJP and its allies have worked continuously for 5 years in Prayagraj.”

PM Narendra Modi added that the BJP's double engine government in the state has changed the politics of the country as well as of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi lambasts 'Parivarvadis'

In another jibe at previous UP governments led by SP and BSP, Prime Minister said that the earlier governments had different criteria for providing employment to the youth. He mentioned that the employment opportunities were marred by Casteism and corruption in the last 15 years of SP, BSP rule.

“Employment was given on the basis of references, casteism, and corruption. In 10 years, they (SP & BSP) could provide only 2 lakh government jobs,” PM Modi said while condemning his contemporaries.

Stepping up his attack against SP Supremo Akhilesh Yadav, PM lambasted him by calling them ‘Parivarvadis.' He claimed, “Parivarvadis have a fixed formula to govern; they form ministers from different areas as per their vote banks. These parties give authority to their relatives, i.e. 'super ministers' who hold the real power, outside constitution limits.”

Responding to the allegations made by SP leaders against ‘faulty EVMs,’ PM Modi remarked that they are abusing EVMs since they are sensing loss in the ongoing polls.

“Parivarvadi parties have started abusing the EVMs after the fourth phase of polls. As soon as they start blaming EVMs, understand that the Parivarvadi party's game is over,” he said.

