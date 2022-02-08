UP Elections: PM Modi Lauds BJP Manifesto, Avers 'people Will Defeat Oppn Again'

Urging the electorate of the western UP to cast their votes in favour of the ruling BJP in the first phase of Assembly elections scheduled to commence on February 10, PM Narendra Modi highlighted several poll promises made by the saffron party in the ‘Lok Sankalp Patra’ launched earlier in the day.

Noting the achievements of the CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, PM Modi spoke on several policies undertaken by BJP to uplift the status of farmers in the state. He further underscored the promises made in the poll manifesto to enhance the income of the farmers in western UP.

Congratulating Yogi Adityanath for putting forward a manifesto focusing on development, he said, “I want to congratulate Yogi and BJP in UP for the election manifesto. This manifesto will empower farmers and youth. This manifesto is in continuity with the developmental work of the past 5 years, it's a road map to farmer empowerment.”

‘People who defeated Oppn in 2014, 2017 & 2019 will defeat them again’: PM Modi

Further hitting out at the opposition who is ‘trying to divide the people of the western UP,’ he stated that the electorates in UP understand politics very well and for them, the nation always comes first, therefore they will not be persuaded by the people who are trying to make political gains by dividing people.

PM Modi later exuded confidence in his victory from Western UP, and added ‘people who defeated them in 2014, 2017 and 2019 will defeat them (opposition) again.’

Opposition candidates are either history sheeters or Goons: PM Modi

He also noted several issues of development, safety and security in the poll-bound state. Hitting at the Samajwadi Party, he claimed that the poll candidates of ‘Fake Samajwadis’ are either history sheeters or goons. He urged the voters to check the background of the poll leaders before casting their votes.

Speaking on social security provided to women and the work done to elevate youth, Dalits and people from backward communities, PM Modi added that the BJP government is known for fulfilling its promises.

Uttar Pradesh election: Key takeaways from BJP manifesto

The manifesto aims at improving the lives of the 25 crore people in UP, said CM Yogi Adityanath. Double the amount of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN) scheme for landless farmers. Scooty for girl students and working women. It also promises free coaching to female students preparing for UPSC and PSC. Keeping the online education system in view, the saffron party has promised laptops and other required gadgets for students, and to generate employment for the youth of the state and give at least one job to every household. Under the Ujjwala Yojna, the party has also promised to give three free cylinders every year to the consumers.

Image: Twitter/ PTI