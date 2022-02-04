UP Elections: PM Modi Says 'fake Samajwadis' Will Bring Back Mafias, Had Opposed Vaccines

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual rally for five districts of the state on February 4. PM Modi on Friday campaigned in districts including Aligarh, Noida, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and Harpur, which will cover 23 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi was joined by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the virtual rallies.

Addressing the public in the virtual rally, PM Modi lauded CM Yogi Adityanath and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government delivered as promised. Speaking in the 'Jan Chaupal' in western UP via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “People gave me the fortune to lay the foundation stone of this expressway. This is evidence of the fact that the BJP govt does what it says.”

PM Modi addresses UP via video conferencing

Furthermore, PM Modi went on to state that the upcoming elections are to ‘make history.' The PM also slammed the opposition parties and said that the BJP under Yogi Adityanath brought the best governance for the state. “These polls are to maintain security, honour & prosperity. These polls are to keep history-sheeters out & to make new history. I'm delighted that people of UP have made up their minds that they won't allow rioters and mafia to take control of UP from behind the curtains,” PM Modi said.

“UP has seen several elections after independence. It has seen govts come & go. But these elections are unique. These are for the establishment of peace in UP, for the continuation of development, for good governance, for the rapid development of people of UP,” the PM said in his address. The PM went on to slam the former governments and said that the BJP regime saved the state from the criminal rule.

“No one could have imagined that criminals would ever come under control. Yogi Ji has established the rule of law in UP. In the 21st century, UP needs a Govt that continuously works at double-speed & only a double-engine Govt can do this,” he said. PM Modi also slammed the Samajwadi party and called them ‘fake’ in his speech. “You need to be very careful while casting your vote. If they get a chance, these family-driven fake Samajwadis will stop the aid being provided to farmers... These fake Samajwadi will make you go hungry,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi in his address also spoke about the successful vaccination drive in the state and said that a large section of the population is now vaccinated with the second dose. He also slammed the opposition leaders who had questioned the vaccine drive with fake information. “Today in UP, the first dose of corona vaccine has been administered to 100% of the people. More than 70% of the people have already had a second dose. This is a befitting reply to the people who used to put question marks on the vaccine by spreading rumours,” PM Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier informed that it identified and made arrangements in 122 locations for the Prime Minister's virtual address. The BJP announced the virtual rally following the election commission’s norms on conducting rallies due to rising COVID-19. With the relaxed norms of physical public meetings for all phases, BJP had said that it expected over one lakh in-person attendance across these locations.

UP Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

By winning 312 Assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 Assembly elections. In the 403-member Assembly, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD