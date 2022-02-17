UP Elections: PM Modi Slams SP, Says 'Parivarvadi Doesn't Like Country's Courage'

Addressing a mega rally in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur ahead of the third phase of Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his 'BJP vaccine' comment. PM Modi said that only two things are scared of vaccine, one being COVID-19 and the other the vaccine cynics.

"Parivarvadi doesn't like country's courage, they raise questions on every good thing happening in the country; We strive hard to save lives amid pandemic, but Parivarvadi called it 'BJP ka tika'," PM Modi said. "Two people are scared of the vaccine - one is the coronavirus and the other are those opposing the vaccines. These people have problems with Modi, Yogi and the vaccine," the Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensured food for the poor and worked so that no one sleeps with a hungry stomach. "But these people questioned the free ration scheme too," he added.

'Holi celebrations to start on March 10 itself': PM Modi

PM Modi also predicted that BJP will win the UP Assembly elections and said that people have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself. "The people of Uttar Pradesh have determined to hold colourful celebrations of victory on 10th March, ahead of Holi."

"People say governments in UP keep changing hence they are waiting for their turn, but now UP has changed; UP has blessed us in 2014-2017-2019 and now we will win in 2022 also," PM Modi said.

On triple Talaq, the Prime Minister said that Muslim sisters are blessing him for bringing laws against the rule. "Just say Talaq-Talaq-Talaq and done? Just imagine the pain of the women who suffered this, the fathers whose daughters suffered it; we brought a law against it, but Opposition questioned it; today my Muslim sisters are blessing me," PM Modi said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are taking place in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. Two phases of polling have been concluded and the remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.