UP Elections: PM Modi Speaks To Intellectuals In Varanasi; Assures Progress With BJP's Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his home constituency Varanasi ahead of the seventh and the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On March 5, PM Modi interacted with the intellectuals of Varanasi city and assured them that if BJP returns to power in the biggest state, then Uttar Pradesh will be at the forefront of economic development.

Indian classical singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Chhannulal Mishra blessed the Prime Minister of India with good health and said that he is happy with the development that the country has seen during PM Modi's tenure as the PM and as Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Jain was amongst the individuals who interacted with the Prime Minister. Famous paan seller Ashwani Chaurasia, known as 'Keshav paan wala, and tea seller Pappu, at whose kiosk PM Modi enjoyed a cuppa on Friday, were also present. A participant, Ashok Tiwari, said that the Prime Minister asserted that if the BJP government gets another term in Uttar Pradesh, the state will be at the forefront of development.

Rama Raman, a businessman at whose premises the event was held, told PTI that PM Modi had a hearty interaction with the attendees.

PM Narendra Modi told the participants that during a visit to Boston in the US, he learnt that a street there has been named after Kashi as the ancient city has given the world many intellectuals, Raman said.

Uttar Pradesh elections

Ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow at his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Friday, March 4. The roadshow began with PM Modi garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as Iron Man of India and was India's first home minister, in the Maldahiya area of Varanasi. A massive number of people gathered on the streets of Varanasi and PM Modi greeted the crowds.

Voting for the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections will take place on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states; Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia