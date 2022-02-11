UP Elections: PM Modi Targets 'Parivaar-wadi' Parties At Kasganj; 'their Boat Has Sunk'

While leading the campaigning for BJP in Kasganj, ahead of the second phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on February 11 launched full-blown attack of his opposition parties and highlighted the developmental works done by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government since the last elections. Besides, he also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi alleging that the Wayanad MP vanishes and travels the world and sprouts six months prior to the polls.

PM Modi addresses criticisms from Oppn over EVMs

In his scathing attack towards the opposition parties, PM Modi gave a witty cricket analogy as he confronted the allegations over manipulation of EVM machines and the Election Commission. "They have already understood they will be defeated; they have already started blaming the EVM. When a bowler appeals and the umpire says 'not out', the bowler blames it on the umpire", he said. He further added that the boat of 'parivar-wadi' people have sunken which is making them blame the government.

Do goons deserve 'jail' or 'mahal', PM Modi questions

While lauding CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts in lowering crime in the city, PM Modi said that the same has also drawn criticisms from some people who allege atrocities by the UP government. Tackling the allegations, PM Modi questioned if the goons deserve 'jail' or a 'mahal' (palace).

He further said that many previous governments and Chief Ministers have been accused of corruption except for CM Yogi. "You may have a bungalow, car, money...but if you're affected by extortion or law and order problems then what's the use of the riches; Yogi Adityanath has provided security with improved law and order", he added. Moreover, he even urged the people of UP to vote wisely so as not to allow disruption of law and order by those who are allegedly fielding "goons and criminals".

PM Modi corners opposition on vaccines, hospitals and farmers

Targeting Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said that the 'Parivaar-wadi' people were trying their best to ensure that the free vaccination does not reach the poor. He added that it was the double-engine government that did not allow them to succeed. "These people were getting corrupt using hospitals and medical services meant for the poor, you know there's a long history. But Yogi Ji's government has laid a web of hospitals and medical colleges.

Moreover, he said that the ''Parivar-wadi' never wanted the 'Pratibhasheel' people to rise and hence they suppressed talent and were no help to the farmers. "Double-engine government worked for small farmers, agriculture, small trader and industries. We provided fertilizer, urea at low prices to farmers even during the pandemic", he added.

