UP Elections: Priyanka Assures Loan Waiver For Farmers, Slams Police Over Hathras Horror

While campaigning for the party in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the whole police former tried to stop her from meeting the family of Hathras rape victim. She questioned where was the police where she was raped.

"The whole police force was there to stop us from meeting the family of the Dalit woman who was raped in Hathras. Where were they when she was getting raped? The family told us that they didn't get any help, and were instead getting patrolled," Priyanka said.

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was reported to be allegedly raped by an upper-caste man in a field on September 14, 2020. The victim succumbed to her injuries and the autopsy revealed spinal cord injuries and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, cops claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when Uttar Pradesh police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. Five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir were suspended for the 'midnight funeral'. The family has been offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, a government job to one family member and a house by the state govt.

'19,000 Congress workers went to jail'

Priyanka Gandhi claimed that 19,000 Congress workers went to jail in the last 1.5 years for the people. "Congress will waive off farmers' loans as in Chhattisgarh, half electricity bills, empower women; we gave tickets to 40% women, doesn't matter if they win/lose, at least they're fighting," she said.

UP elections

Meanwhile, the third phase of voting has concluded in Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout was recorded at 60.18% as of 5 pm, as updated by Election Commission in UP, where the polling took place in 55 Assembly seats. Lalitpur district has reported the highest voter turnout at 69.05%.

The remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.