UP Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Hands Out Congress' Youth Manifesto To BJP Workers; Watch

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday handed over her party's youth manifesto to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who were raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her roadshow in Aligarh.

As seen in a video that went viral, Vadra leaned over from her car and shook hands with a BJP worker. She also told him to read Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan'. In the clip, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen smiling and waving at BJP workers.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gave Congress' youth manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' to BJP workers who were raising slogans in favor of PM Modi & CM Yogi during a roadshow in Aligarh ahead of #UPAssemblypolls2022 pic.twitter.com/YRDUn4smO2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

Earlier last month, Congress launched its youth manifesto- Bharti Vidhan and asserted that the documents promise on providing employment to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto, released by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka promises 20 lakh employment opportunities, including 9 lakh jobs for women.

"Congress Party believes that progress is founded on a good education. It pledges to significantly increase funding for primary, secondary, and higher education and to make every effort to correct systemic disparities. It will unshackle the immense potential of the state to provide opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship to the youth," the manifesto says.

It further added that new avenues will be created with a focus on manufacturing clusters, technological innovation, creative industry, and by providing robust support for local and traditional handicrafts and small businesses.

Priyanka Gandhi aggressively campaigns in Aligarh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra on Saturday aggressively campaigned in Aligarh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, appealing to people to vote for the party's candidates. She also conducted a door-to-door campaign in the city's Khair Assembly constituency,

"Congress is coming to fulfil the expectations of UP," the official Twitter hand of the grand old party tweeted. Priyanka Gandhi said that for the first time in 30 years, Congress is fighting on all Assembly seats of UP. However, earlier, Sachin Pilot had said that as a 'political courtesy' Congress is not fielding any candidate against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.