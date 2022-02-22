UP Elections: Rajnath Singh Avers 'not In Politics To Grab Power, But To Build Nation'

While speaking at a Sikandarpur rally on Tuesday, ahead of phase 4 of UP elections, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh averred that politics is not about forming governments but about building a nation. The Defence Minister also noted that the incumbent government is not afraid of taking tough decisions because, for them, the nation comes first.

"We are in politics not just to form governments but to build society and the country. That explains we are not reluctant to take tough decisions,"

There was a crisis in politics due to false promises from leaders: Rajnath Singh

Launching an attack on opposition factions, Rajnath Singh claimed that there was a crisis in Indian politics due to false assurances of political leaders. Singh addressed the crowd gathered and asked them to weigh their options and vote for the right party. "Many parties have been formed and have become extinct over the years. There was a crisis in politics due to the false assurances of the leaders. There was an issue of unreliability about the politicians. The BJP has erased this notion," he further added.

Lauding the double engine government and listing their achievements, Rajnath Singh spoke about revoking Article 370, Citizenship Amendment Act and Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The defence minister also revisited history and talked about the breaking of the Somnath temple by Muhammed Gori. He said, "We fulfilled our promise to remove Article 370. Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to fulfil promises made to the people. There should be no division in the name of religion. After Independence, India and Pakistan were divided on the basis of religion. We fulfilled the promise of building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi gave a grand look to Kashi Vishwadham. The temple of Somnath was destroyed by Ghori. That too was redeveloped."

UP elections

As the voting for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections concluded, the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed that around 2.06 crore voters turned up to cast their votes till 5 pm. According to the Election Commission's voter turnout app, a voter turnout of 60.31% has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh for the third phase. In the 2017 state polls, the polling percentage in these 16 districts was 62.21%. In these districts, BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while Samajwadi Party had to settle for nine. BSP had drawn blank while Congress won one.

The fourth phase of the election is scheduled for February 23. The fate of 624 candidates of 59 constituencies will be locked in the EVM on the scheduled day. Results for all phases will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @rajnathsingh/Twitter