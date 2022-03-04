UP Elections: Rajnath Singh Hits Out At SP, Calls PM Modi The 'real Samajwadi'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a true 'Samajwadi', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Ahead of the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Elections, the Defence Minister addressed a rally at Malhani in Jaunpur calling the BJP real 'Samajwadi' and 'Rashtrawadi'. Hitting out at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajnath Singh asserted that a 'real Samajwadi' is someone who can free the people from fear, hunger, and corruption.

"They say that we are Samajwadi but in truth, Samajwadi is the one who can relieve the people from fear, hunger and corruption. If we test the statement, then the real Samajwadi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are 'Samajwadi' and 'Rashtrawadi'. And being a Defence minister, even the world's biggest power can harm the Bharat Mata," said Rajnath Singh.

"Whenever the government of Samajwadi Party has come, the cases of rapes, loot, dacoity, corruption have increased in Uttar Pradesh. We do not need to tell you all this. You already know. Criminals are empowered, officials do not dare to touch the criminals in Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress rule," added.

Detailing the BJP's agenda for UP, he stated that within three years, no house will be left without a tap and tap water. "You must have seen the women carrying pots full of water from wells. I think women should be freed from this problem," he stated.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit and could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has announced a tie-up with RLD, Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel and uncle Shivpal Yadav's PSPL.

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed six phases of polling. The seventh and the last phase will take place on March 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI/PTI