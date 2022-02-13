UP Elections: Rajnath Singh Slams Akhilesh's SP; 'not Even Remotely Linked To Samajwad'

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, Union Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday lambasted the Samajwadi Party (SP), calling them fake 'samajwadis' (socialists) and accusing them of bringing appeasement politics and dividing the people in the state.

'No one becomes Samajwadi just because of their name': Rajnath Singh

While addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state, the Defence Minister of the country said, "I am aware that once upon a time, Samajwadis (socialists) used to be strong here, when Congress was ruling the entire country. True samajwadis like Ram Sewak Yadav and Ram Manohar Lohia were there.But ever since the fake Samajwadis took over (Samajwadi Party), the voters were left in chaos. Those who claim to be Samajwadis are not even remotely linked to Samajwad (socialism). No one becomes Samajwadi just because of their name. Those who do appeasement politics and try to form Government by diving into the society can never be a 'Samajwadi.' "

Rajnath Singh also said, "Vote for the nation, for new India. We construct temples because we want to save the heritage of India. We are 'Rashtrawadi' and 'Samajwadi' also. I wrote 'Om' on Rafale fighter jet while formally receiving it from France. We don't do appeasement politics."

"If voted to power, we will provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation for the next five years. We'll also provide free electricity to poor people. We'll build an international airport in Ayodhya," the Defence Minister also said.

This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Etah, praised his government which has been in power in the state since 2017 and said that they built hospitals, while parties like Bahujan Samaj Aghadi (BSP) and Samajwadi Party who were in power before had ignored the importance of healthcare.

The Uttar Pradesh polls are being held in seven phases. As the first phase concluded on February 10, the remaining six phases will be held on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10, 2022.

