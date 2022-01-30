UP Elections: Rajnath Singh Slams SP; Smriti Irani Dares Akhilesh To Speak On Crime Rates

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) over polarisation in Farrukhabad. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended the VIP culture in the state. On the other hand, Union Minister Smriti Irani, during her visit to Agra, lambasted the SP, challenging Akhilesh Yadav to "come and speak on crime rates."

'SP wants to divide the society': Rajnath Singh

While addressing a rally in Farrukhabad, the Defense Minister said, "The BJP does what it says. Look at the manifesto of BJP, we have fulfilled all the announcements. Article 370 has been removed. Those who came to India due to persecution have been given citizenship. Ram temple is being built. An initiative was also taken to build toilets in the homes of the poor. BJP does politics of human beings and humanity. Said, there was no such thing as development during the SP government. SP wants to divide the society."

Meanwhile, while speaking to the press in Agra, Union Minister Irani said. "In UP, criminals are facing exodus. The BJP is going to form the govt in these elections. There was a time when BJP workers were mocked by SP and BSP. But now finally we will have the Ram Mandir. Those who opposed Ram are now dreaming of Krishna. They talk about Ram and give tickets to people like Nahid Hasan. I challenge him (Akhilesh Yadav) to come and speak on crime rates."

Claiming that Akhilesh Yadav cannot take his party and Uttar Pradesh towards development, she added that SP's tyre is punctured (referring to the party's symbol, a bicycle).

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Smriti Irani said, "Their cycle is punctured. They cannot take themselves and Uttar Pradesh towards the path of development. You can see people's mandate in BJP's Meerut rally."

UP elections

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."