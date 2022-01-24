UP Elections: Rakesh Tikait Claims 'Jinnah's Ghost' Will Remain In State Until Polls End

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait took a dig at the BJP government, claiming that the 'Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah ghost' will remain till the end of the assembly polls. It is important to note that even though the entire 'Muhammad Ali Jinnah' stir was started by Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, the BKU leader went on to target the saffron party over it.

While speaking to the media, Tikait said, "The kind of things the government is preaching, we need to save ourselves from doing it. The ghosts of Hindu, Muslim and Jinnah will remain in Uttar Pradesh till elections. The voters need to save themselves from this."

The 'Jinnah' controversy

As far as the 'Jinnah ghost' comment is concerned, this controversy started in November last year, when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah "fought for India's independence". Addressing a public rally in Hardoi, he took Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Jinnah's name in the same breath, mentioning that they all became barristers after studying in the same place - a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, he contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

Countering the SP chiefs comment, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had condemned the insult, asking how could he compare the Iron Man of India with the man who partitioned India.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.