UP Elections: Rakesh Tikait Miffed Over BJP Nearing Victory; 'Knows How To Garner Vote'

As Bharatiya Janata Party are nearing a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait stated that the party knows how to garner votes. Speaking to the media, the farmer leader noted that irrespective of the party, the government should work towards fulfilling the demands of the farmers.

Early trends suggest that BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh. As per the trends, the saffron party is leading in over 275 seats in the state, followed by Samajwadi Party at 121 seats. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Indian National Congress trail with 4 and 1 seat respectively. The assembly elections in the state took place across 7 phases between February 10- March 7.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi will arrive at the BJP Headquarters at 7 PM to celebrate what looks like a favourable mandate for the party in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from UP, the saffron party is also leading in Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, as per the EC.

BJP hails people's mandate

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur lauded the people's mandate, saying "People have voted for BJP in UP irrespective of their caste, class and religion. People have placed their faith in the leadership of PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." Besides, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh welcomed the mandate for BJP, terming it a 'new era of politics'. "Elections are no more fought on religion, caste etc. This is a new political era', he said.

"We already knew our govt will form; we have worked for every developmental aspect, which is why the public trust us... nothing can come in front of a bulldozer, as it can finish everything within a minute, be it cycle or anything else," said BJP MP Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, BJP workers have already begun victory celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. In the visuals, the workers can be seen playing with colours, singing and dancing as BJP nearly creates history by returning to power for the second term, after completing its 5-year tenure.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Lucknow celebrate as official trends show the party sweeping elections in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/JtsuLbriXp — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022

Image: PTI