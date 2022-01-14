UP Elections: 'Resignation Of MLAs No Big Deal; Confident Of BJP's Win', Affirms Tomar

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party suffers deflections weeks ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has exuded confidence that the party will get support from all over the state and return to power under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tomar said, "Resignations are not a big deal in Uttar Pradesh. BJP is getting support from everywhere in the state. People will bless us and BJP will be successful in forming government in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur."

Resignations rock BJP camp

In the past three days, 14 MLAs MLAs from the saffron camp have quit the party and are expected to formally join Samajwadi Party today. To begin with, key OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the UP Cabinet followed by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav welcoming him into the party fold. As per sources, the SP has promised to give a ticket to Maurya's son Ashok from Unchahar in the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Following his call, four more BJP MLAs in the Maurya camp, Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar put in their paper, along with BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana.

UP Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan also resigned citing the alleged neglect of the backward classes and Dalits by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Shikohabad MLA Mukesh Verma also resigned from the primary membership of the party. On Thursday, moments after resigning from the BJP-led cabinet, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Dharam Singh Saini also joined the SP.

The development comes as Uttar Pradesh prepares for the Assembly election to be held in 7 phases- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Image: PTI